Three new Wichita restaurants that are delaying their openings a bit

The year isn’t even a week old, and already, it’s happening: Restaurant owners who had hoped to be open by the end of this week or beginning of next have realized their new places need a little longer.
Here’s an update on a few new restaurants that need just a bit more time than originally estimated to open their doors.
Chick N Max, 37th and Maize: until recently, Wichita’s third Chick N Max was set to open in the Fox Ridge Plaza on North Maize Road on Jan. 3, but owners have pushed that date back to Jan. 8.
Vora Restaurant European, Douglas and Rutan: Brothers Brad and Brent Steven hoped to have their new restaurant on the ground floor of the new Uptown Landing highrise apartment building at Douglas and Rutan open on Jan. 7. But they decided they wanted to do some more training and are now aiming for Jan. 14. In the meantime, the restaurant has gotten a mention on winespectator.com, which has showered the Stevens’ other restaurant — Wine Dive — with awards. The restaurant’s impending opening was written up alongside news about restaurant openings and closings in Seattle and New York City.
Electric Pizzeria, 240 S. West Street: Joe and Jackie Fowler had hoped to have the Wichita location of their Derby-based pizzeria open in the former Quizno’s space at Maple and West by the end of last year. Then, they were hoping the first week of January. But they’re caught waiting on electrical and health inspections and are “moving along slowly but moving.”
