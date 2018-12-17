Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

One of Wichita’s most popular food trucks has closed, will be auctioned off

By Denise Neil

December 17, 2018 05:01 AM

Alan Albarracin Jr., left, has closed his food truck after three years. It will be auctioned off on Wednesday.
Alan Albarracin Jr., left, has closed his food truck after three years. It will be auctioned off on Wednesday. Courtesy photo
Alan Albarracin Jr., left, has closed his food truck after three years. It will be auctioned off on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

One of Wichita’s most popular food trucks — the one known for the flavorful pork and sticky rice — has closed.

And on Wednesday, the truck will be auctioned off.

The Kamayan Truck, which Alan Albarracin Jr. opened in the summer of 2015, is no more. Albarracin said he closed the truck because he wants to refocus on his real estate career.

“It has been hard decision for us to close. But honestly, the hardest part is disappointing our loyal supporters and customers,” he said.

The Kamayan Truck focused on roasted pig and was famous for its porchetta. Its dishes were meant to be eaten with your hands, and many had an Asian flair.

The truck, a 27-foot 1995 Chevy, is a “turn-key business opportunity,” Albarracin says. It will be auctioned off on Wednesday by Bud Palmer Auctions at 3601 N. St. Francis.

“It has been a great ride with many ups and downs but I can at least say that I love all the people I’ve met on the way,” he said.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  