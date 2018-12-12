Two west-side Wichita restaurants look closed, but only one actually is

A Mexican restaurant that opened earlier this year near Central and I-235 has closed.
But another Mexican restaurant, which opened in May a few miles away, is actually not closed, though several readers have written me over the last few weeks asking if it was.
The closed restaurant is El Viejito Mexican Restaurant, which opened in February in the former China Express space at 5518 W. Central. The tiny building sits just off the ramp on to I-235.
Owners confirmed this week that the restaurant had closed but didn’t say anything else, referring me to a Facebook post about the closing. It seems to hint that the restaurant may return in some form, and several commenters on the post indicate their excitement about a new location, so maybe all is not lost.
El Viejito was known for its tacos, taquitos, enchiladas and for its huarache, a dish made on an oval-shaped fried masa dough.
Meanwhile, I’ve received several messages from people asking me if Copas Loka’s Sports & Cantina at 1014 N. West St. was closed. Readers drove by, they said, and no one was there.
The restaurant, which Luis Montiel opened in May in the former Buck’s Bar & Grill space, hasn’t closed, but Montiel is in the process of making changes, and that includes shortening its hours.
He wasn’t getting much business during the week, he said, so now he’s opening Thursdays through Sundays only. Hours are 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Recently, Montiel said, he’s started booking drag performers from across the country, and those shows have drawn big crowds. He’s planning to schedule drag performers every other weekend from now on, including this coming weekend. The shows start at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Montiel, who said his customers tend to be about 80 percent from the local Hispanic community, still has his full Mexican menu, but after the first of the year, he said, he’ll pare it down and serve appetizers and items like fajitas, tacos, burgers and wings.
I’ll let you know if I hear anything else about El Viejito.
