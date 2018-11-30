Dining With Denise Neil

The best Christmas gift you could give a Wichita foodie is on sale right now

By Denise Neil

November 30, 2018 09:28 AM

With an online subscription to the Wichita Eagle, which is on sale for 40 percent off, Wichita foodies can get complete access to all of Dining with Denise’s restaurant news. Courtesy photo The Anchor

Imagine a world where anytime you saw a restaurant headline from Dining with Denise on social media, you could click on it and it would take you right to the story — every time.

Wouldn’t that be delicious?

I know it can be frustrating for non-subscribers to see a story about a restaurant they’re interested in and not be able to get the content. But I have a solution, and for the next couple of weeks, it’s an unusually affordable solution.

The Eagle is running a sale for new or returning subscribers, who for a little while longer can get a digital-only subscription for $7.99 a month. (That’s 40 percent off the regular price, and about half what I pay for my Audible subscription.) Plus, the first month is only 99 cents.

It’s an all-access pass, too, so that means you can also see all of Matt Riedl’s entertainment coverage, all of Tim Potter’s Wichita’s crime followups, all of Taylor Eldridge’s Shockers coverage.

A digital subscription also would make a great Christmas gift for the Wichita foodie on your Christmas list. I’ll even send you a special Dining with Denise announcement card you can wrap up and put under the tree (though you’ll have to e-mail me separately and let me know you want one.)

Get to it. I have some pretty interesting stories coming up, and you won’t want to miss them. Just follow this link and you’ll be signed up in no time.

