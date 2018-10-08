Downtown hotel will have glass-bottom pool jutting over Douglas, a rooftop restaurant

For months and months, Wichita has watched as construction on the Hilton Garden Inn downtown in the 400 block of East Douglas has progressed.

Soon, they’ll start to notice something pretty unique taking shape. But they’ll have to look up.

When complete, the hotel will have a rooftop pool with a glass bottom that juts out 10 feet over Douglas, one of its developers said.

“You’ll be able to see people swimming up there,” said Raju Seth, one of the hotel’s developers. “It’s a one-of-a-kind thing. It will be the only hotel in the U.S that has that kind of a pool.”

The hotel also will have a rooftop restaurant that will be open to the public. The restaurant will have large windows facing Douglas and a glass roof, Seth said, though the developers haven’t yet settled on what kind of food it will serve.





“We are still trying to find a lessee for the restaurant,” Seth said. “We don’t want to run it ourselves.”

We’ll keep you posted on details about the pool and the restaurant as construction continues.