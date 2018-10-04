Wichita’s west-side Qdoba is now open, but what’s that big building going up behind it?

People who drive past Kellogg and West have been noticing lots of construction going on over the past few months.

In addition to the new Qdoba going up in the same strip center as Starbucks, another big construction site is looming behind it, in clear view of people zooming westward on Kellogg.

Restaurant-loving construction monitors in Wichita have been e-mailing me lately, asking if that building might hold a new restaurant, too.

It won’t — but it will provide a convenient place to wash your car after you’ve picked up a burrito at the new Qdoba, which opened on Monday. As the Eagle reported in February, Green Lantern Car Wash is putting a new car wash on the site, which is at 4150 W. Kellogg, just behind the NTB tire store.

A spokesperson for the car wash said earlier this year that it will have three lanes, self-serve vacuums and all the perks the Green Lantern car washes near 21st and Maize Road and at K-96 and North Rock Road have.

As for the Qdoba, it is Wichita’s second and was opened by Eric Estes, the same franchisee who has the the east-side Qdoba. That one opened near Central and Rock in 2015.

The new one, whose address is 583 S. West Street, is quite a bit smaller and features about 24 seats inside and another 10 on a little patio out front. The owners have secured lots of parking spaces on the side of the building and in the back (where there’s an extra good view of car wash construction) and signs warn customers of the next-door Red Lobster not to park in them.

The new Qdoba is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 316-260-5184.