Many Wichita favorites earn nominations for the annual Kansas restaurant awards

An awards ceremony that’s kind of like the Oscars for Kansas restaurants happens later this month, and late last week, the nominees were announced.
The list includes many Wichita restaurants, chefs, managers and servers.
The awards are handed out by the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association, and the ceremony is set to happen from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kansas Star Casino. (Anyone can attend, and $40 tickets are available at https://www.krha.org/page/HNO.)
Members of the restaurant association pay dues to be a part of it, and they’re the only ones up for awards — except for the Hot New Concept of the Year award, which is open to anyone.
Here’s a list of the nominees for each category. I’ll report back to you on Oct. 23 who won.
Restauranteur of the Year
Chris Arnold, River City Brewing Co., 150 N. Mosley, Wichita
John Dwire and Dave Rowden, Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca, Wichita
Rob Little, Shindigs Bar & Grill, 500 Main St., Winfield
Katrina Marshall, Longhorn Steakhouse, 505 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan
Last year’s winner: Timirie and Patrick Shibley, Doo-Dah Diner, Wichita
Hot New Concept
Headshots Bar & Grill, 2120 N. Woodlawn, Wichita
Chick N Max, several Wichita locations, Wichita
The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central, Wichita
The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas, Topeka
Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, 1706 E. Douglas, Wichita
Dempsey’s Biscuit Company, 3425 E. Douglas, Wichita
Sierra Grill, 11099 Lackman Road, Lenexa
Last year’s winner: Oak & Pie, Wichita
Chef of the Year
Ben George, SAVOR, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita
Kayson Chong, 6S Steakhouse, Wichita
Adam VanDonge, The White Linen, Topeka
Chris Cochran, Sysco Kansas City
Hall of Fame
Larry Conover, Town & Country, Wichita
Tom and Marilyn Dobski, McDonald’s, Lawrence
Last year’s winner: Scott Redler, Freddy’s Frozen Custard
Heart of the Industry
Jose Ramirez, Nick & Jake’s, Overland Park
Robin Monroe, Doo-Dah Diner, Wichita
Eugene Isaac IV, Longhorn Steakhouse, Manhattan
Last year’s winner: Angela Morris, Regal Cinemas
Hotelier of the Year
Michelle Stein, Marriott, Wichita
Bill Cunningham, Best Western, Dodge City
Last year’s winner: Adrian Potter, Victorian Inn Bed & Breakfast, Abilene
ProStart Teacher of the Year
Alison Draut, Wichita Northwest High School
Last year’s winner: La Dena Laha, Eisenhower High School, Goddard
