Aerial tour of shipping container mall

Volunteers offered their time and grape picking talents in exchange for wine and food at Grace Hill Winery on Monday, September 10, 2018 in Whitewater. The recent heavy rains caused the grapes to grow abundantly.
Bann Thai restaurant owner Wanwaree Jackson decided to a have a spicy food eating contest after seeing similar competitions on the Food Network. She found six competitors, most of them regulars, who decided to brave her Thai hot recipe.
Dan Norton, owner of Nortons Brewing Company, and his team named one of their craft beers after Debbe Keckler, after meeting her at a drinking event at Botanica. The team found her through Facebook and named a strawberry rhubarb gose after her.