Not one but two new cocktail bars will open this weekend in downtown Wichita

The adult beverage imbibing scene in downtown Wichita will significantly improve over the weekend with the opening of not one but two new upscale cocktail lounges.





I told you earlier this week about Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, which will open on Friday in the former Marple Theater space at 417 E. Douglas.

But the very next night, on Saturday, Cana Wine & Cocktails will open not far away on the ground floor of the Art-Deco Petroleum Building at 221 S. Broadway.

The new bar is owned by Brock Mellinger and Rodney Horton and will operate out of an 800 square-foot space. It features two giant chandeliers, original terrazzo floors and lots of exposed brick.

The owners have added a curved bar and plush couches and chairs, and the back section of the bar has a “champagne room” that can fit about 15 people and can be curtained off for private events.

Mellinger, a certified sommelier, said the bar will have a list of 140 different wines and a long list of cocktails. The owners will serve snacks but plan to have food trucks park outside when the bar is open. People also are welcome to order or bring food.

The covered entrance to the parking garage adjacent to Cana can be used after 5 p.m. daily as a patio for Cana’s customers. The owners are installing a button people can press on the patio to order drinks through a sliding window behind the bar.

Opening day is Saturday, when Cana will be open from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. After that, it’ll be open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.