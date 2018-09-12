Goddard just keeps scoring restaurant wins: Here’s the latest one

Fresh off of news that it’s getting a new Dairy Queen later this year, Goddard now can celebrate that it’s also getting an Old Chicago.

Franchisee Amro Samy anticipates closing on a spot in front of the Goddard Walmart in January and having the restaurant open in late 2019, said his marketing director, Molly Basham.

Dwayne Dugan of Classic Real Estate handled the deal.

Talk of a Goddard Old Chicago has been swirling for awhile, but at one time, it was to be a part of a $60 million project that would include a water park, a Holiday Inn and the Old Chicago. In May, businessman Rodney Steven II announced he was taking over the development of the complex, which is on 90 acres in the 19800 block of West Kellogg and is part of a $30 million STAR bonds project.

“We had originally talked with the city about the STAR bond area, but that plan had fallen through,” Basham said. “But we loved the Goddard area and were looking forward to coming.”

The spot Samy chose is two spaces west of where the new DQ Grill & Chill is going up, at 183rd and West Kellogg.

Samy, who owns Samys OC based in Garden City, also has Old Chicagos in Garden City, Liberal, Manhattan and Lawrence. He’s opening a new Old Chicago in Salina later this year.





But he’s also had his eye on Goddard.