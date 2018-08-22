Planning to camp out for free Chick-fil-A next week? Beware: The rules have changed

Wichita’s newest Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in a week at Maple and Ridge — and if you’re willing to camp in a parking lot, you could win free food for a year.

Just like it did when it opened two Wichita stores 2012 (Central and Rock followed by 21st and Maize), the chicken chain is putting on a “First 100” event, which offers free Chick-fil-A food for a year to the first 100 people in the door when the store opens.

The first 100 people at the store by 6 a.m. on Wednesday will be allowed to start camping out. The new Chick-fil-A is set to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

But Chick-fil-A has changed the rules a bit since the last time Wichita hosted a “Fist 100” camp out. No longer can professional campers, who would travel from city to city trying to win the free food coupons, take the opportunity away from a local. (Several participants at the 2012 Wichita camp outs admitted that they were professional Chick-fil-campers from out of state.)

Starting about two years ago, said the new Chick-fil-A’s owner/operator Jason Lansdown, the company began requiring that campers bring IDs that prove they live in a nearby zip code to be eligible to win.

The Chick-fil-A website has already listed 75 zip codes that are eligible for Wednesday’s camp out at Maple and Ridge. They’re all generally within a 30-mile drive from Wichita.