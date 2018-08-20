Business owner discovers early 1900s treasures when remodeling her new ice cream parlor

When she tore the metal off the front of the building where she planned to open her new ice cream parlor — the whimsically named Lil’ Deuce Scoop — Carol Irvine uncovered something special.
A ghost sign that read “Howard’s Drug Store” was hiding underneath, a remnant of one of the previous incarnations of the more than 100-year-old historic building at 110 W. Main St. in Mulvane
She also took care to restore the tin ceiling in the shop, which she found during remodeling and was delighted to see in its original glory the historical photo.
Lil’ Deuce Scoop was named by Irvine’s boyfriend, Mike Coates, whose father was a big Beach Boys fan. But when Coates used to hear the song “Little Deuce Coop,” he thought the lyric was “Lil Deuce Scoop.”
The shop carries Chocolate Shoppe brand ice cream, which is made in Madison, Wisconsin, and is a big deal in the Great Lakes area. People who grew up in the region are huge fans of the brand’s Superman ice cream, which is made with is a vibrant yellow, red and blue and looks almost like Play-Doh but tastes like the milk left over from a bowl of Fruit Loops cereal, Irvine said.
“The support has been amazing,” Irvine said. “There have been several people come in from Derby and Wichita and even Bel Aire. We’ve also had a lot of people who grew up by the Great Lakes and have heard about us having Superman ice cream.”
The shop will always have multiple flavors available, including no-sugar added ice cream. They also serve sundaes, shakes and malts as well as an “ice cream flight” that allows indecisive customers a way to sample four different flavors for one price.
Irvine also is serving hot dogs and brats and sandwiches, including a turkey and avocado sandwich and a Reuben.
There are some ice cream parlor chairs and tables available for seating, and the shop also has a big vintage candy section selling things like Charleston Chew, Jelly Belly and Hairbo-brand candy.
Lil’ Deuce Scoop is open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call 316-558-3853.
