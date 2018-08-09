Three new buffets, a couple a little offbeat, have just launched in Wichita

Wichita is a buffet kind of town, and anytime a restaurant starts a new one, it’s news.

That’s why it’s my duty to report the addition of a few new buffets in Wichita, a couple of which are a little offbeat.

They are:

Los Compadres, 3827 W. 13th St. North: This Mexican restaurant has just launched a Sunday morning breakfast buffet that includes eggs with chorizo, red and green chilaquiles, barbacoa, menudo, pozole, rice, beans, churros and more. The buffet is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday and is $10.49 for adults, free for children ages 4 and under.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wichita Airport: It doesn’t offer the seafood buffet its predecessor Legends did, but this new incarnation of the hotel’s restaurant has just started a weekday lunch buffet. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and has a different theme every day. Monday is All-American, Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, Wednesday is Italian, Thursday is Backyard BBQ and Friday is Fish Fry. The buffet also includes fresh salads, soups, bread, muffins and house-made desserts.

Omar’s Kitchen, 2801 W. Central: This restaurant, which Petra owners Ranya Taha and Bashar Mahanweh opened in the former TLC Muffins space in March, has just started what the owners are calling a buffet. But it’s actually more like Chipotle-meets-buffet.

For $8.99, customers can travel down a line of Arabic dishes like grape leaves, hummus, baba ganoush, shwarma, tahini sauce and tell the person behind the counter what they’d like on their plate. There are usually about 12 dishes available each day, Taha said. The new buffet is offered from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“People are really excited about it,” Taha said. “It’s something different. They have it in Chicago, and we thought we would try it here.”