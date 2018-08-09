Uptown Landing developer’s ground-floor wish list includes another restaurant

We already know one delicious detail about developer Mike Brand’s plans for the ground floor of his new Uptown Landing, the swanky new apartment building going up at the corner of Douglas and Rutan just east of Hillside.

Last month, Wine Dive and The Hill Bar & Grill owners Brad and Brent Steven announced that they will open Vora Restaurant European in 5,375 square feet on the southeast corner of the building’s main floor.

That still leaves about 5,500 square feet, and Brand has definite ideas about what types of businesses he’d like to have move into the space.

On the top of his wish list is “a small little breakfast place” that would appeal both to his tenants and the surrounding neighborhood, which includes The Hillcrest right across the street.

He also would like to attract a specialty liquor store, one that also sells cigars, he said.

“We actually have been talking to a couple of different people but have no one on the hook yet,” he said. “We’re trying to get it going.”





The available square footage could accommodate two or maybe three additional businesses, he said.

The first phase of the upper-level apartments at Uptown Landing is scheduled to be ready in September. The Stevens said they plan to have Vora ready to go in time to have a Christmas or New Year’s Eve party in the space.