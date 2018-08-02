Couple opens new food business as a way to keep daughter’s memory alive

Matthew and Tori Newby had been living in Costa Rica for five years while Matthew, an Augusta native, worked as a private chef for weddings, retreats music festivals.

But then, in May of last year, the couple’s first child — a daughter they named Nora — died during childbirth.

Everything changed.

“Obviously, it turned our lives upside down and made us want to return back to our families in Wichita,” said Tori an Andover native. “We wanted to do whatever we could to keep her memory alive in everything we do.”

Recently, the couple started their own business — a food truck they named Nora’s Kitchen after their daughter. They launched it a week ago.

The truck serves only “plant-based” food, which is the term for “vegan” that the Newbys prefer.