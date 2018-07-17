Georges French Bistro owner, staff reeling over death of beloved manager

Georges French Bistro at 4618 E. Central will be closed on Wednesday so that co-workers and friends of longtime waiter and general manager Roy Landa can gather for a dinner to honor him.

Landa, 37, died on Sunday while swimming with two friends at a house in the 1100 block of North Pershing. The group had been celebrating the World Cup.

He was one of Wichita’s most recognizable waiters, and his skill in dealing with customers prompted his boss, Georges owner George Youssef, to promote him to general manager about a year ago.

Youssef said Landa had been to his house earlier in the day on Sunday before he left to go swim with two co-workers. He said he was shocked to get a call around midnight on Sunday with news his friend had died.

“I just cannot digest the idea that he is not with us,” Youssef said.

Youssef said that Landa was born in Mexico City and came to the United States about a decade ago in search of a better life. He worked for several years with former Metro Grill owner Michael Gonzelez. Landa worked at Molino’s Mexican Cuisine for a time before Youssef hired him.

He was a special person, Youssef said. Landa would come into work every morning and hug everyone who was working and say, “I love you.”

He also had a way with customers, Youssef said, remembering that the staff would send Landa to the table when a customer was upset or had a complaint. They’d watch him talk to the customer, and by the end of the conversation, the previously angry diner would be hugging Landa.

“He had a very special, a very unique personality,” Youssef said.

Landa, who loved to travel and embark on outdoor adventures, dreamed of one day owning his own restaurant. Youssef had him in mind to take over if he added another restaurant or business.

Georges’ employees are all struggling, Youssef said, and he’s heard from several shocked customers.

Landa’s father arrived in Wichita from Mexico City on Monday to take his son’s body home, Youssef said.

He worked his last shift with Landa on Saturday, Youssef said, and when he left the restaurant that night, he felt confident, as usual.

“I knew I didn’t have to worry about my place, because he was running it,” he said.