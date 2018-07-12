There’s finally an air date for the Wichita episode of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s hit show

The wait is almost over for locals waiting to see the Wichita episode of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s summer hit “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” which has been airing on the Fox Network since June 13.

When TVguide.com updated its listings this week, the episode filmed last fall at Wichita’s Fetch Bistro, 7718 E. 37th St. North, was on it. It’s set to air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25.

Owner Greg Buss said on Thursday morning that he was still waiting on official confirmation from the network, but when the show airs, he plans to throw a big watch party. He’s been hosting viewings at his restaurant ever since the series started and serving the dishes that Ramsey added to his menu.

Ramsay and his crew were in Wichita in November to film the show, in which they fix up a struggling restaurant, from decor to food, in 24 hours. When they left, Wichita’s Fetch Bistro looked and tasted quite different. A trailer for the show, posted online in May, showed many recognizable Wichita faces, including Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, who agreed to help taste the food at the renovated restaurant with his name twin.

The network has aired four episodes of the series so far, including one this week featuring a makeover at Sherman’s Restaurant in Greenville, Mississippi. The show has been a ratings hit this summer, and late last month, Fox announced that it would renew it for a second season.

Look for more information about the show and lots of behind-the-scenes information when the air date gets closer.