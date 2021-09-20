Everclear singer talks about ‘tour with people who love to play rock n’ roll’

For anyone of a certain age, a band like Everclear no doubt stirs certain emotions and memories. In 1995, they hit big with the song “Santa Monica” from their platinum album “Sparkle & Fade” and followed that up with several radio staples like 1997’s “Father of Mine” and 2000’s “Wonderful.” Despite lineup changes, lead singer and guitarist Art Alexakis has continued to steer the band through nine albums and his recent solo album “Summer Songs.”

Everclear returns to Wichita with their annual Summerland Tour, which has always included a rotating collection of 1990s-centric bands. This year is no different with a bill including Living Colour (“Cult of Personality”), Hoobastank (“The Reason”), and Wheatus (“Teenage Dirtbag”). The bands will play at the Wave on Sept. 23.

We had the chance to talk with Alexakis, who called in from their tour bus as they drove to Joplin, Missouri, and chatted about everything from the pandemic to the state of rock music.

How’s it going, Art?

Good, man. You’re in Wichita, right? We’re stoked to come there. I have some good Wichita stories for sure. We played there several times. In 2001, we were on tour with Matchbox 20, and I caught food poisoning on the plane coming to Wichita. I had it so bad that I had to go to the hospital. It was the only show in a 30-year career that I had to cancel.

How does it feel to get back out on the road? From comics to musicians, I know it has to be a transition to get back out there when you’re used to being on the road and then suddenly you’re not.

We’ve been touring since April. It was great, but that’s when the numbers were at the bottom. Then they started climbing at the end of July and August. It’s weird being out here because people coming to the show are having a great time, but people are cautious, you know? And understandably so. We have protocols as a band. Some of the places are indoors. But we’re playing the Wave outdoors. … In July there were some people wearing masks in front of us. And we have more of that. Which I’m glad. I’m glad people are safe and masking up. At some point, they need to be still doing things. It’s just the world we live in. It’s crazy how it changes so quick.

Like nearly all bands who have survived to continue to tour and record for over 25 years, at what point do you have to start to embrace nostalgia while still recording new material? Is that just a natural evolution of bands that survive for decades? Did you ever resist the idea?

I’m sorry, dude. I’m a little offended. I think you’re talking about playing the hits, and you do realize some bands have hits, and some only have one hit.

I didn’t mean that as a bad thing.

There is a time, being almost a 60-year-old man, that, yeah, people want to hear the hits. We got to a point when it became a different thing. This is true. I made 10-plus records that I have written, produced and performed, and I really don’t think that I have much more to say, you know. After 20, 25 years into a career, you don’t feel like when you were 19 or 20. You don’t. It’s a different thing. You wanna call it nostalgia like it’s a bad thing? That’s ok. But I don’t think there are many bands who sit around waiting for the royalty checks playing golf and getting fat. We get out and play. That’s what we do.

To be fair, in my own defense, I did get the term nostalgia from your website when referring to the new tour.

I don’t have a problem with nostalgia. Everyone likes nostalgia. It feels good. It’s comfortable. It brings back memories. And usually, it brings back good memories. I’ve been taking psychology classes for the last year and a half, trying to get certified and my degree. That’s why I feel so comfortable overanalyzing it, so I have to apologize. But it’s one of those things with nostalgia that you feel comfortable and good. Let’s be honest. As time goes on you tend to forget the bad stuff and raw moments. Which is a survival thing.

But seriously, this is a tour with people who love to play rock n’ roll and with bands who have really great songs. And you’d be amazed at the percentage of kids who weren’t even born when we released stuff. It blows my mind how many 19, 20-year-old kids are singing “Heroin Girl.” And not just that but the deeper songs. So I’m sorry if I get a little touchy. I really am.

Where do you see the state of rock and music? Are there any new bands that you’re into?

I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s dismal … it’s sad. I’m going to be playing rock and roll until I die. So there’s that. … I don’t know, man. We’re in World War III when it comes to rock and roll, and we’re losing. We’ve all been waiting for the next thing. The next Nirvana. And it ain’t there.

How do you go about choosing what bands to join you out on the road each year for your Summerland Tour? Do you have specific people in mind, or is it availability?

It’s a little bit of both. I have people in mind. I reach out to their agents, or if I know them personally, I reach out myself. A lot of times, bands don’t want to do it. A lot of times, most of the time, bands want to do it. It’s work. You get a couple months to get together a lineup and get all signed up. … So far, it’s been great. This group of bands, no drama. There are some Summerland tours with bands that create a little bit of drama, to put it nicely. But this year, no drama.

[Creating Summerland] was commonsensical to me. You put together three or four bands, who were all on the radio at the same time, and whatever era, in this case, the 90s, and put them together. … That was the idea behind Summerland. Give as much value for the tickets. In a good year, you got anywhere from 7-10 hits that people knew on the radio. Everyone gets to play, and it’s fun.

Summerland Tour 2021

With Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, Wheatus

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: The Wave, 650 E 2nd St. N

Tickets: Starting at $25 at waveict.com