Legendary rock band KISS is returning to Wichita

Legendary rock band KISS will perform in Wichita in February, arena officials announced this morning.

The group is bringing its “End of the Road” tour to Intrust Bank Arena on Feb. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22. The arena declined to share the full range of ticket prices but said they would start at $39.50.

KISS last performed at Intrust Bank Arena in July 2016, when it drew a crowd of 8,000.

Tickets will be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 855-755-7328 or at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

