Legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan coming to Wichita

By Denise Neil

February 26, 2019 10:55 AM

Wu-Tang Clan is bringing its 25th anniversary reunion tour to Wichita this summer.
Wu-Tang Clan is bringing its 25th anniversary reunion tour to Wichita this summer. Courtesy photo
He’s been working for at least five years to get legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan to agree to perform in Wichita. And now, promoter and Wave venue owner Adam Hartke finally has.

On Tuesday, Hartke announced that the group will perform at Wave, 650 E. Second St., on July 31. It’s one of only 14 dates the group will perform in the United States as part of its reunion tour, and it’s the only show scheduled in the region.

Tickets will be $69 general admission and $110 for VIPs, which includes access to the pit area. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.waveict.com.

Wu-Tang Clan has been around for 25 years and is best known for songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck.” The group was started in New York by well-known East Coast rappers including RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The group has released seven gold and platinum studio albums and is touring to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Adam Hartke's new Wave indoor-outdoor event venue in downtown Wichita in August before it opened.

