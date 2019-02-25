Music News & Reviews

Rap star Cardi B is coming to Wichita

By Denise Neil

February 25, 2019

Rap star Cardi B is coming to Wichita.

The star will perform on July 24 at Intrust Bank Arena, the venue announced on Monday.

She’ll appear with opening acts Kevin Gates and Saweetie.

Cardi B is known for hits like “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves.)“ She’s also been featured on chart-topping hits like “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 and “Finesse” by Bruno Mars.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and will cost $49.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125. They’ll be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, at www.selectaseat.com and at 316-755-7328.

