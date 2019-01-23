Music News & Reviews

Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Wichita

By Denise Neil

January 23, 2019 09:03 AM

Chris Stapleton is coming to Wichita.
Chris Stapleton is coming to Wichita. Matt Sayles Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Chris Stapleton is coming to Wichita. Matt Sayles Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Wichita.

Intrust Bank Arena announced on Wednesday morning that the star will bring his All-American Road Show to the venue on Aug. 22. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1. They’ll start at $39.75.

Stapleton, known for his big beard and big hit songs like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos,” was last year’s CMA Male Vocalist of the Year.

He also is nominated in three categories at the 61st Grammy Awards, coming up on Feb. 10, including Best Country Album for “From a Room: Volume 2,” Best Country Solo Performance for “Millionaire,” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his appearance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”

Tickets will be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 and at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  