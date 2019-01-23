Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Wichita.
Intrust Bank Arena announced on Wednesday morning that the star will bring his All-American Road Show to the venue on Aug. 22. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1. They’ll start at $39.75.
Stapleton, known for his big beard and big hit songs like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Broken Halos,” was last year’s CMA Male Vocalist of the Year.
He also is nominated in three categories at the 61st Grammy Awards, coming up on Feb. 10, including Best Country Album for “From a Room: Volume 2,” Best Country Solo Performance for “Millionaire,” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his appearance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”
Tickets will be available at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 and at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.
