Review: Lindsey Stirling charms with spirited holiday show

Lindsey Stirling, the YouTube violinist who has risen to international stardom in recent years, knows how to put on a show.
Her Wanderland Tour, which played to a near-packed lower bowl at Intrust Bank Arena on Thursday, was a spectacle, full of ballroom dancing, lavish costumes, sets and – of course – Christmas spirit.
Stirling, who is touring off her holiday release, 2018’s “Warmer in the Winter: Deluxe Edition,” played for about an hour and a half, performing the album nearly in its entirety.
Much of the concert was festive and upbeat, as Stirling breezed through such classics as “We Three Kings,” “Carol of the Bells” and “Let It Snow.”
It all seemed like a well-polished affair, particularly impressive given Wichita is only the fifth stop on the Wanderland Tour.
Given most all of the songs were instrumental only, it only seems fair to review the show holistically.
Stirling came off as an affable performer, a deftly skilled violinist equally comfortable playing with a full backing band as she was solo.
There were a few touching moments as well, as Stirling described how her Mormon faith helped her get through tough personal times, including losing a close friend three years ago.
“Jesus Christ came to this world, and He made everyone feel seen,” she said. “That’s one of my favorite Christmas messages. That I am seen, and we are all seen.”
But the sad times were few and far between, as Stirling kept the mood lighthearted throughout – even bringing her Chihuahua on stage midway through to perform tricks. She said she wanted to “bring a lot of variety to this show – more so than any tour I’ve done before.”
The concert was short but sweet, like a Christmas present all neatly wrapped in a bow.
Lindsey Stirling set list
“All I Want for Christmas”
“Christmas C’mon”
“Let It Snow”
“Warmer in the Winter”
“Jingle Bell Rock”
“I Saw Three Ships”
“Hallelujah”
“Angels We Have Heard on High”
“What Child Is This”
“Crystallize”
“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”
“Santa Baby”
“We Three Gentlemen”
“Carol of the Bells”
“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”
Encore
“I Wonder As I Wander”
