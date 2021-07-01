From fireworks, to parades to concerts: 15 ways to celebrate July 4 in, around Wichita

The birthday bashes are back, and fans of fireworks shows can rejoice.

From musical celebrations to parades to concerts to a gathering of military airplanes, more than a dozen events to celebrate America’s 245th birthday are scheduled this weekend in Wichita and neighboring communities. With several events culminating in fireworks shows, one can easily plan to see nightly displays from Thursday through Sunday, July 1-4.

Most events are free. In case of inclement weather, be sure to check the event’s Facebook page or website to check the status of activities.

Thursday, July 1

Bradley Fair summer concert and fireworks show, 7:30 p.m., Bradley Fair Plaza, 200 N. Rock Road. Kayla Waters, an award-winning urban jazz keyboardist and daughter of saxophonist Kim Waters, is the featured musician for this final installment of the five-week Bradley Fair summer concert series. A post-concert fireworks show gives this particular concert extra entertainment value. Concerts generally end around 9:30 p.m.

Guests have two seating options: plaza seating or lakeside picnic-style seating with bring-your-own chairs and blankets along the banks and areas surrounding Bradley Fair Lake. The former is limited and requires advance registration. Free. For more information about dos and don’ts to attend or to register for plaza seating, visit bradleyfair.com/event

“1776: The Musical,” also Friday, July 2, 8 p.m. both nights, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Just like the American colonies suffered some setbacks and kept fighting, the show goes on for Wichita’s Signature Theatre company. Originally planned at the Crown Uptown Theatre until damage from a lightning strike disrupted the theater’s schedule, “1776: The Musical” tells the story of the deliberations, triumphs, debates and conversations that happened in that hot summer in 1776 when the Continental Congress was setting the stage for America’s independence. Several of Wichita’s favorite actors star in this production, which won the 1970 Tony for best musical. Advance tickets range from $10 to $30, with discounts for advance ticket purchases. More info: wichitaorpheum.com/events/1776

Friday, July 2

Wichita Warbird Weekend, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Monday, July 5, B-29 Doc Hangar, Education & Visitors Center, 1788 S. Airport Road. Wichita’s favorite World War II warplane — the B-29 Superfortress bomber named Doc that rolled off a Wichita assembly line in March 1945 — is going to be joined by another WW II-era bomber, the B-25 Berlin Express, for a special display in Wichita. A third bomber, a B-17 Aluminum Overcast, originally scheduled for the weekend is unable to participate in the event being co-sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Other military aircraft are flying to Wichita to be on static display as well.

Fully restored to airworthiness, Doc has been hitting the air show circuit so it’s become harder to see the plane at its Wichita home in the summer season. Doc and the B-25 will be on static display and open for ground and cockpit tours at Doc’s hangar when not operating ride flights. Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of up to five members. Flight rides for Doc are sold out; remaining flight rides for the B-29 are $360-400. Find more information at b29doc.com

Goddard city celebration, near Clark Davidson Elementary, 333 S. Walnut Street, 7-10:30 p.m. Enjoy free hot dogs, chips, watermelon, ice cream and water while listening to the Jake Lauer Band until it’s time for the fireworks show in this event sponsored by the city and the Goddard Lions Club. Bring chairs and blankets. Free. More info: facebook.com/events/1161962184266317

“Red, White and Broadway — A Star-Studded Tribute to America,” by Music Theatre Wichita, 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 4, Capitol Federal Amphitheater, 1607 E. Central Ave., Andover. Tickets remain for Friday and Sunday night performances of this 90-minute patriotic celebration of Americana songs, such as “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “America the Beautiful,” and American musical theater, with tunes from Broadway shows including “South Pacific,” “Ragtime” and “The Music Man.” The Saturday and Sunday shows feature a barbershop quartet and fireworks. Bring your own chair. Food trucks and beverage bars will be onsite, beginning two hours before showtime. Cost: $45, children must be at least 5 years old to attend. More info: mtwichita.org

Saturday, July 3

Celebrate America! 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd. Wichita’s living history museum is again putting on an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration with horseshoes, sack races and vintage and carnival games along with staged entertainment by a magician, gunfighters and saloon girls. Admission: $9 adults, $8 ages 62 and older, $7 youth ages 12-17, $6 kids 5-11, free for kids 4 and under, museum members, educators and military members and their families. More info: oldcowtown.org or facebook.com/events/901831533717703

Let Freedom Sing, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich, Wichita. Initially started in 2017, Let Freedom Sing has become a biennial musical tribute to America, its military and first responders and freedom.

The event keeps growing each time it happens and new this year is a supersized stage with LED screens to project images of the community choir that will sing Americana songs. The choir will be accompanied by the Wichita Grand Opera Symphony. Also new this year is a car show, an Olympics-style Parade of Nations with about 15 or more countries represented and a flyover by the B-29 Doc. The flyover, happening around 8 p.m., follows a biplane air show. Skydivers will also be part of the entertainment. The event will include family games and activities too.

Free hot dogs and chips, while they last, will be served. Alcohol beverages are not allowed. Eventgoers are asked to park at the Textron Aviation plant lots south of the church off of Greenwich and ride buses to the event. Free. More info: holycrosslutheran.net/news-events/let-freedom-sing or facebook.com/events/294850995697581

July 3 & 4

Derby city celebration. Derby will kick off its two-day celebration with a 10 a.m. parade Saturday, July 3, sponsored by the Derby VFW Post 7253, starting at the corner of Madison and Woodlawn, and going down the streets of Madison, Georgie and Market. Also on Saturday, the Derby Historical Museum, Woodlawn and Market, will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fire Station 81, 715 E. Madison, will be open 10:30 to noon for free tours. Activities pick back up on Sunday with the Derby Running Club’s 40th annual Firecracker Run starting at 7:30 a.m. in High Park, 2801 E. James. The event consists of a 4-mile walk/run, followed by a 1-mile walk/run. Registration: $35 for either event or $40 for both. A free community celebration starts at 6 p.m. in High Park with family games and food trucks. Bring blankets and chairs. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More info: DerbyKS.com/July4

Haysville city celebration. Riggs Park. Saturday, July 3, events include a 7:30 a.m. co-ed sand volleyball tournament, a 9 a.m. parade, a 10 a.m. fishing derby followed by 11:15 a.m. water games for kids ages 3-13, and free hot dogs at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4, activities start at the city’s pool with 11:30 a.m. raft races for kids ages 6-13, free swimming and a water carnival at the pool from 1-6 p.m. then a 7:30 p.m. concert with Sister Sarah Tree, followed by fireworks around 9:45 p.m. More info: facebook.com/events/313876307118514

July 4

Stars & Stripes 5K and Lil Firecracker Fun Run, 7:30 a.m., Cessna Stadium, Wichita State, near Hillside and 21st Street. Get a running start on 4th of July activities and participate in this 5K and shorter kids fun run that will benefit Shocker Fitness, a community exercise program run by WSU’s track and field head coach Steve Rainbolt. The fun run is for kids ages 8 and under and ranges between 50 to 200 yards, based on age groups. Walkers are also welcome for the 5K. Registration: $36 for the 5K, $12 for the kids fun run by July 2, prices increase to $40 and $15, respectively, July 3-4. July 2 is the last day to register teams of three or more for the 5K; cost is $32, More info: wichitarunningcompany.com/starsandstripes5k

Park City celebration, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Hap McLean Park, 6801 N. Hydraulic. Park City’s 4th of July parade begins at 9 a.m. at 61st and Independence and ends at Hap McLean Park. Activities at the park include a car show, pet show and other family activities. Live music by A Band in Kansas and the Evan LaRue Band starts at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. More info: facebook.com/cityofparkcityks

Children’s parade, noon, Central Riverside Park, 720 N. Sims. Todd Volkmann, caretaker of the park’s Kansas Wildlife Exhibit, will be the grand marshal in this parade open to anyone who wants to participate with decorated bikes and wagons or festive gear. In 2019, the parade had more than 100 participants, according to organizers. The parade starts at noon but come earlier for staging. Free ice cream treats for parade participants. The playground, splash park and wildlife exhibit are open. Free. More info: facebook.com/events/2841330532863711

Mulvane city celebration, noon. A parade starting at Munson Elementary and winding through downtown Mulvane kicks off the town’s 4th of July activities, followed by an ice cream social in Cobb Park. Free swimming available at the city pool from 12:30-4:30 p.m. More info: mulvanechamber.com/upcoming-mulvane-chamber-events/

Veterans Memorial ceremony, 1 p.m., 339 Veterans Parkway. Expect military pomp with a color guard, rifle salute, playing of “taps” and a speaker during this ceremony at the American Revolutionary War Memorial at Wichita’s Veterans Memorial Park. The memorial was dedicated at the 2019 4th of July ceremony. Free.

Red, White & BOOM! 5:30-10:30 p.m. Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd. While you won’t be able to catch a game of American’s pastime, you can still spend the 4th at Wichita’s new baseball stadium. Co-sponsored by the Wichita Parks Foundation, Wichita Park and Recreation and Riverfront Stadium, the event features music, kids’ activities and yard games. As you check out the amenities of the stadium, be sure to look for nine public artworks by 12 local and regional artists in and around the stadium. Concession stands will be open. The fireworks show starts at 9:50 p.m. Free. More info: facebook.com/events/925688598210666