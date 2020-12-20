Share the Season sees record donations thanks to generous Wichitans

For 21 years, Share the Season and our local community have come together under one common goal: to help Wichitans in need during the holiday season. Numerous donors — individuals, families and organizations — who love our community and believe in this mission have helped create a better, brighter future for those who need it most.

“Sometimes, people just need a hand to get them through a difficult time in their lives. Especially now more than ever before,” said one anonymous donor who has consistently given to the program since its inception. “I donate to Share the Season because the program fills a gap and gives to those who don’t qualify for other programs.”

Share the Season is designed to provide financial relief to families and adults who are facing unforeseen hardships. Each family receives one-time help in paying expenses, such as medical bills and utilities.

Many individuals search for opportunities to help others during the holidays. Rodney and Velva Ellenz are among many who found the program a great way to financially give to those in need.

“We have everything we need, so we’re always looking to see if we can help someone else,” said Rodney Ellenz. “It feels good to give to a project that helps people who might have health problems, have been laid off, or just need a utility bill covered to get back with their life.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When Dee Rolph first heard about Share the Season through an article in The Wichita Eagle in 2000, she leveraged her financial resources to donate to the program and has continued to give ever since.

“Share the Season has opened my eyes to the needs of individuals in our community,” said Rolph. “At this stage in my life, I physically cannot go out and help individuals, but I am financially able to help them.”

The Wichita Community Foundation, The Salvation Army and The Wichita Eagle work behind the scenes to screen individuals, administer donations and share stories for Share the Season. This partnership ensured a smooth process for Rolph during her years of giving.

“I do not have the proper tools to search for those who are in need in our community,” said Rolph. “That’s why I trust The Salvation Army to look for applicants and the Wichita Community Foundation to distribute my donations accordingly.”

Share the Season is a grassroots approach in which donors send what they can. The largest single donation this year was $26,000; the smallest was $1. The program has seen record contributions: $218,417 as of Dec. 15.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“This is a program that donors believe in and want to contribute to every year,” said James Woods, director of nonprofit services at the Wichita Community Foundation. “It is inspiring to see so many members of our community join forces to help the less fortunate by giving through Share the Season.”

Donations are more important this holiday season than ever before. The pandemic prompted a record number of requests for help from struggling families in Wichita. This need sparked the United Way of the Plains to support Share the Season and lend a helping hand to neighbors who were radically reshaped by current global events.

“We love this annual tradition of supporting Wichitans during the holiday season, especially when our world has suddenly shifted because of the pandemic,” said Pete Najera, president and CEO of United Way of the Plains. “When we work together to make sure we leave no neighbor behind, we strengthen our community and build a better tomorrow for everyone.”

Since 2000, the generous financial gifts from donors have made a difference in the lives of 3,600 families. Their stories demonstrate how a supportive community stepping in was monumental in a way much greater than the actual dollar amount.

Share the Season recently assisted a mother of three who lost her job in April, due to COVID-19. When the program helped with her rent, gas and electric bills, the mother could not stop thanking those who gave.

“Receiving this donation has changed my life and the lives of my children,” the mother said. “It boosted our spirits up and helped lift the financial stress off during the holidays.”

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the program continues its quest toward providing relief to individuals across Wichita.

“We have seen the power of the human spirit and the extraordinary ways our community responds to those facing challenging times,” said Shelly Prichard, president and CEO of the Wichita Community Foundation. “With Share the Season, we have the remarkable privilege to remind people there is hope.”

How to get help

To apply for assistance, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at The Salvation Army Headquarters, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon, January 17, 2021. For more information, call 316-263-2769.

How to give help

Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, visit www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.

Donors will be listed in the final Share the Season New Year’s Day advertisement in The Wichita Eagle. Please contact the Wichita Community Foundation if you prefer for your donation to remain anonymous.