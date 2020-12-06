Father falls behind on bills after caring for family | Share the Season

Share the Season is an annual campaign designed to financially assist Wichitans in need. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.

A couple who had been expecting their second child in October this year received unexpected news that the mother was going to have to deliver their son by C-section. They didn’t expect further issues, but after delivery, the mother developed postpartum complications that required extensive care.

“Our struggles started after my son was born by scheduled C-section,” said the father. The mother had experienced critical health issues, which required home visits from nurses twice a day and routine visits to the doctor.

The father had planned to take a few days off work after his son was born, but had to quickly change his plans. Because of the mother’s condition, he made the decision to remain at home to take care of their 2-year-old daughter and newborn son to allow the mother to rest. The father will not be able to work at his full-time job until his partner is fully recovered.

With the father away from work for an extended amount of time and the mother unable to work, it took a financial toll on the family.

“I had no income and I couldn’t pay our bills,” said the father. “I would set up payment agreements and use the little money that I had to make sure utilities wouldn’t get shut off.”

That’s when the father started searching for help. When he reached out to The Salvation Army, a helper mentioned that Share the Season recently started. He set up an appointment for the father to visit the West location and submit his application.

“Help from Share the Season would put our minds at ease,” the father wrote in his application. He included a full sheet of notebook paper to explain the challenges his family was facing. “This gift would help me get back on track to being current with all my bills.”

After review, the father’s application was approved. Funds received from Share the Season went toward the family’s gas, electric and water bills.

“I was so happy when The Salvation Army said they were going to help with my bills,” he expressed. “Without this help, there was no way I could have been able to pay for utilities during the holidays.”

The help from Share the Season has allowed the father to keep up with expenses and focus on his family’s well being. He’s still making sure his partner is receiving proper care and is thankful to report that she is showing improvements in her health. As for his two children, he’s soaking up all the time he gets to spend at home with them, where they enjoy watching movies.

“Things are starting to look up,” says the father. With the mother quickly healing, he is hopeful of going back to work soon. “I can also provide a small Christmas for my kids without worrying about bills racking up.”

This family is one of many who will seek help this holiday season from Share the Season. This joint project of the Wichita Community Foundation, The Salvation Army and The Wichita Eagle offers one-time aid to people affected by unexpected hardships. The program is in its 21st year and has raised $136,971 to date.

