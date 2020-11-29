Share the Season helps woman cover bills after her work hours were reduced

Share the Season is an annual campaign designed to financially assist Wichitans in need. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.

This woman had a good-paying job, but her work hours were halved in response to companywide layoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic. She worked part time for a little over a month until her schedule was greatly reduced, leaving her out of work for three weeks.

She knew she needed to find a full-time job to cover her bills, but what she did not expect were the challenges that would emerge.

First, her car broke down and there was a costly bill to fix it. Then, her oldest son, who was also facing financial hardships, temporarily moved in, along with his wife and three children.

The lack of job stability, coupled with car troubles and a full house to look after, left this 42-year-old woman with unexpected extra expenses. She fell behind on bills and rent and was afraid of losing her home.

“My mom knew I was struggling for two months and said (The Salvation Army) had a program called Share the Season,” the woman said. This was her first time reaching out for help and didn’t know what to expect. She did some research on Share the Season before applying. “I thought it was a good program going on during the holidays.”

After filling out an application online, she spoke with a counselor at The Salvation Army. The process was quick and efficient.

“When I received the phone call, I was super excited,” she said, after being told that Share the Season covered her past due rent. “It took a lot of stress off because I didn’t want to get evicted from my home.”

The help from Share the Season eased the woman’s worries of not being able to pay all of her bills and allowed her to catch up on the bills that were accumulating.

Recently, she was able to find an alternative form of transportation and started a new full-time job that allows her to work from home. The woman felt relief to know that she is now able to get her life back on track.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “Share the Season impacted me greatly and I’m very appreciative.”

The woman said the appreciation extends across her entire family. She had peace of mind knowing her son and his family had a functioning place to stay. She also enjoyed having quality time with her three grandkids.

She said she hopes to someday repay the program, which is funded through private donations.

“I plan to get back on my feet and pay it forward in the future.”

Share the Season is a joint project of the Wichita Community Foundation, The Salvation Army, and The Wichita Eagle to aid numerous Wichita area residents who are facing financial hardships during the holiday season. So far, the program has raised more than $100,000.

HOW TO GET HELP

To apply for assistance, visit www.sharetheseason.org or The Salvation Army Headquarters, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon, Jan. 17, 2021. For more information, call 316-263-2769.

HOW TO GIVE HELP

Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, visit www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.

Donors will be listed in the final Share the Season New Year’s Day advertisement in The Wichita Eagle. Please contact the Wichita Community Foundation if you prefer for your donation to remain anonymous.