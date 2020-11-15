Woman gets help after switching jobs and falling behind on bills | Share the Season

Share the Season is an annual campaign designed to financially assist Wichitans in need. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.

With four years working as a cashier, this woman thought her job was providing a stable financial foundation. But when her employer started reducing her hours, the 48-year-old found herself short on money. She was looking for a new, more reliable workplace so she could keep up with her bills.

After a month of searching, she landed a job as a full-time custodian, but her expenses continued to pile up. During the job transition, her roommate moved out and the woman had to figure out a way to pay for all of her house bills in full instead of covering her half.

“The job switch caused a setback on my rent and bills for the month,” the woman said. “I didn’t have the funds to pay (my expenses), especially during the Thanksgiving month.”

Even with her new income, it wasn’t enough to cover the bills. Her worries increased when she needed to pay late fees, making it difficult to catch up.

That’s when a co-worker told her about Share the Season. She was surprised such a program existed and called The Salvation Army the same day to put in her application.

“The lady (at The Salvation Army) that I spoke to helped me a lot,” she said. “She was calm, gave me the paperwork I needed and made sure I filled out everything right.”

After review, her application was approved and Share the Season was able to help with her utility bills.

“I cried because I didn’t think I was going to get any help,” she said. “I’m 48 years old and there aren’t a lot of programs offered to those who are my age. It really helped lift that burden off me.”

The help from Share the Season has allowed her to keep up with expenses and readjust to normalcy now that she has a cozy house to come home to. By having a functioning place, her five kids and seven grandkids are now able to comfortably visit, allowing her to spend time with them. Her home is also where she spends her free time caring for her rescue dog, reading and solving complex crossword puzzles.

“If I didn’t receive this assistance, I would’ve been out in the cold,” the woman said. “I can’t thank The Salvation Army enough. Not just them, but I thank every single person who was involved. It’s good to know there are people out in Wichita who care.”

Share the Season is a joint project of the Wichita Community Foundation, The Salvation Army and The Wichita Eagle. For 21 years, the program has helped numerous Wichita area residents, like the 48-year-old woman, facing an unexpected life crisis. Last year, 715 donors contributed $202,000 to Share the Season, making the holidays brighter for 136 families.

“Receiving help changes people,” the woman says. She has started telling her friends about the program and ways it can ease their burdens. “Especially from November to January. These are the times people need the most help.”

HOW TO GET HELP

To apply for assistance, visit www.sharetheseason.org or The Salvation Army Headquarters, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon, January 17, 2021. For more information, call 316-263-2769.

HOW TO GIVE HELP

Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, visit www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.

Donors will be listed in the final Share the Season New Year’s Day advertisement in The Eagle. Please contact the Wichita Community Foundation if you prefer for your donation to remain anonymous.