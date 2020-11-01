Share the Season lifts Wichitans past unforeseen hardships

Courtesy photo

Shauna Taylor was on a journey to rebuild her life. She overcame addiction, but her history of substance abuse took a toll on her oral health. She couldn’t address the mouth pain because of her financial situation.

“I had major migraines, constant mouth pain and abscesses all the time, but I was financially unfit and needed help,” Taylor said.

Taylor juggled two part-time positions, but the unreliable hours made it difficult to keep up with bills and a potential dental procedure. Being self-conscious about the state of her smile hindered her search for a stable, full-time job.

“No one wants to hire someone who has half their teeth,” she said.

Then, a friend told Taylor about Share the Season and encouraged her to apply. After Taylor met with a counselor at The Salvation Army, she received assistance for the remaining costs for dentures.

“I remember when I talked to Cinthia (Estrada) and they covered the remaining costs of my dental (procedure). I was sitting in her office and crying because I was finally going to have a smile.”

Share the Season, which provides one-time assistance to people who need help because of hardships such as job loss or illness, has done more than restore her smile. The generosity increased her confidence to reenter the job market, reintegrate into society and start a healthy life.

“It made me more confident with being able to go in a place and apply for a job,” Taylor said. “I’m spreading my wings.”

Share the Season, now in its 21st year, is a partnership between the Wichita Community Foundation, the Salvation Army and the Wichita Eagle. Since its inception the program has helped 3,700 families through community contributions of $3.8 million.

“Helping someone such as Shauna Taylor is exactly the purpose of Share the Season,” said Mary Lynn Oliver, founding board member of the Wichita Community Foundation. Oliver is also the genesis of this program for Wichita.

“I heard about a similar program in Santa Fe, New Mexico, called the Empty Stocking Fund,” Oliver said. “I hoped we could create a version of this program for Wichita. I’m pleased to see we’ve been successful for the last 21 years.”

The Community Foundation raises the funds that make this program possible, and manages the financial component of the program, including providing donors receipts for their charitable contributions. The Salvation Army serves in the case manager role, meeting with people, reviewing their financial situation and trying to find the help they need. The Eagle publicizes the stories to the community, both to create awareness for those who can benefit from the program and to generate financial support.

“Share the Season comes at a time of great need for many Wichitans,” said Maj. James Curl, city commander for The Salvation Army. “Designed to help the working poor or recently laid off people, this program fills a gap that isn’t covered by any other assistance programs.”

On average, the program brings in between $200,000 and $250,000 each year. James Woods, director of nonprofit services at the foundation, manages Share the Season as a part of his role and says gifts range from an anonymous $5 bill sent in an envelope to a $25,000 gift from a local private foundation.

“All gifts to Share the Season are meaningful,” Woods said. “We know people support this program because they understand that it goes to help their neighbors in need — often people who aren’t used to asking for help and find it very difficult to admit they are struggling.”

Woods said every year the Foundation receives gifts and notes from families who have been helped in past years.

“The stories are amazing; heartfelt and sincere. The people tell us how this small gift helped them move forward. Of course, they appreciate the financial component,” he said, “but their stories show how a supportive community stepping in was monumental in a way much greater than the actual dollar amount.”

Protecting human dignity and respecting those who are a part of the program is a cornerstone for Share the Season. All assistance is kept confidential, except for a handful of participants who agree to help the partners tell the story.

Jill Skaggs, director of emergency social services at The Salvation Army, manages the team that arranges and interviews the people who are seeking help. Criteria for assistance include people who are working or have been recently laid off and affected by an unforeseen life event that causes their situation to start a downhill slide. The program will pay utility bills, car payments, insurance, medical bills and other expenses.

“While this program is not designed to move individuals out of poverty,” Skaggs said, “we have been able to provide much needed relief for our neighbors in unfortunate situations.”

Skaggs added that an interesting twist on the program came when a similar partnership was created with the Salvation Army and the Wichita Community Foundation as a response to COVID-19, called Stand with Wichita.

She said The Salvation Army had always had the mantra that they don’t do case management over the phone, but realized during the coronavirus that they had to find a way to virtually connect to get people the help they needed.

“Of course, a phone or Zoom interview doesn’t replace face-to-face interaction, but our team made it work,” she said.

As for Taylor, she is now in a promising career as a marketer with financial stability. She currently lives in a transitional Oxford House where her time is spent with her “Oxford family,” doing projects or activities such as carving pumpkins and bowling.

“I’m really grateful for (Share the Season) and its willingness to help those in need,” she said.

“I have a job now where I’m financially fit — and I have a smile now because of that program.”

How to get help

To apply for assistance, visit www.sharetheseason.org or The Salvation Army Headquarters, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is noon, Jan. 17, 2021. For more information, call 316-263-2769.

How to give help

Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, visit www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.