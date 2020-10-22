Wichita Eagle Logo
Creepy Wichita houses you should add to your Halloween driving tour

Want to drive around and check out eerily well-decorated houses on Halloween? Here are some addresses that readers say are worth seeking out.

Eastborough — 8 Douglas: An extra creepy, somewhat macabre display featuring a family of zombies.

College Hill 120 N. Broadview: Beware of the yard full of creepy, masked dolls

Riverside 1205 N. Perry: Front yard features lots of pumpkins, skeletons and a little graveyard.

North Riverside 1522 N. Garland: Vintage hearse led by four full-sized skeletal horses plus lots of other skeleton decor.

Near 13th and Woodlawn 1317 N. Farmstead: Featuring a fenced graveyard with tombstones, cat eyes on the roof, lots of skeletons and vultures.

Near 17th and Meridian 1761 N. Meridian: Renowned display by Kelly “Mr. Halloween” Zehr includes many creepy tree hangings.

Near 17th and Waco — 1715 N. Park Place: Featuring five animatronics including the headless horseman and the grim reaper, as well as a pumpkin patch.

Near 13th and McLean 1556 N. Womer Drive: Exhibit fills the whole front yard and includes a giant spider and lots of skeletons including a dinosaur skeleton.

Near 19th and West Street 1957 N. High: Front yard has been converted to a cemetery, and on Halloween night, people can follow a path around to the back yard for a scare and some candy.

Near 13th Street and 119th Street West 1329 N. Pine Grove Court: Several houses on the block are decorated, one with climbing skeletons.

Near 28th Street North and Maize 2754 Keith Court: Creepiness in a cul-de-sac

Near North Ridge Road and West 45th St. North 6726 W. Ocieo St.: This house, known for its synchronized Christmas light show, now also does Halloween. The display features 10,000 lights played to musical sequences, 14 tombstones, singing faces, singing pumpkins, full-sized skeletons and more.

Near South Seneca and West 45th Street South 4508 S Charles Ave.: A yard full of spooky homemade pieces.

El Dorado 920 W. Pine, El Dorado: Featuring 15 full-sized skeletons shopping in a shoe store, going to the dentist, doing laundry and taking a wedding photo.

Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
