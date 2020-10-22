Creepy Wichita houses you should add to your Halloween driving tour

Want to drive around and check out eerily well-decorated houses on Halloween? Here are some addresses that readers say are worth seeking out.

Eastborough — 8 Douglas: An extra creepy, somewhat macabre display featuring a family of zombies.

College Hill — 120 N. Broadview: Beware of the yard full of creepy, masked dolls

Riverside — 1205 N. Perry: Front yard features lots of pumpkins, skeletons and a little graveyard.

North Riverside — 1522 N. Garland: Vintage hearse led by four full-sized skeletal horses plus lots of other skeleton decor.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Near 13th and Woodlawn — 1317 N. Farmstead: Featuring a fenced graveyard with tombstones, cat eyes on the roof, lots of skeletons and vultures.

Near 17th and Meridian — 1761 N. Meridian: Renowned display by Kelly “Mr. Halloween” Zehr includes many creepy tree hangings.

Near 17th and Waco — 1715 N. Park Place: Featuring five animatronics including the headless horseman and the grim reaper, as well as a pumpkin patch.

Near 13th and McLean — 1556 N. Womer Drive: Exhibit fills the whole front yard and includes a giant spider and lots of skeletons including a dinosaur skeleton.

Near 19th and West Street — 1957 N. High: Front yard has been converted to a cemetery, and on Halloween night, people can follow a path around to the back yard for a scare and some candy.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Near 13th Street and 119th Street West — 1329 N. Pine Grove Court: Several houses on the block are decorated, one with climbing skeletons.

Near 28th Street North and Maize — 2754 Keith Court: Creepiness in a cul-de-sac

Near North Ridge Road and West 45th St. North — 6726 W. Ocieo St.: This house, known for its synchronized Christmas light show, now also does Halloween. The display features 10,000 lights played to musical sequences, 14 tombstones, singing faces, singing pumpkins, full-sized skeletons and more.

Near South Seneca and West 45th Street South — 4508 S Charles Ave.: A yard full of spooky homemade pieces.

El Dorado — 920 W. Pine, El Dorado: Featuring 15 full-sized skeletons shopping in a shoe store, going to the dentist, doing laundry and taking a wedding photo.