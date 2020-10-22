Holidays
Creepy Wichita houses you should add to your Halloween driving tour
Want to drive around and check out eerily well-decorated houses on Halloween? Here are some addresses that readers say are worth seeking out.
Eastborough — 8 Douglas: An extra creepy, somewhat macabre display featuring a family of zombies.
College Hill — 120 N. Broadview: Beware of the yard full of creepy, masked dolls
Riverside — 1205 N. Perry: Front yard features lots of pumpkins, skeletons and a little graveyard.
North Riverside — 1522 N. Garland: Vintage hearse led by four full-sized skeletal horses plus lots of other skeleton decor.
Near 13th and Woodlawn — 1317 N. Farmstead: Featuring a fenced graveyard with tombstones, cat eyes on the roof, lots of skeletons and vultures.
Near 17th and Meridian — 1761 N. Meridian: Renowned display by Kelly “Mr. Halloween” Zehr includes many creepy tree hangings.
Near 17th and Waco — 1715 N. Park Place: Featuring five animatronics including the headless horseman and the grim reaper, as well as a pumpkin patch.
Near 13th and McLean — 1556 N. Womer Drive: Exhibit fills the whole front yard and includes a giant spider and lots of skeletons including a dinosaur skeleton.
Near 19th and West Street — 1957 N. High: Front yard has been converted to a cemetery, and on Halloween night, people can follow a path around to the back yard for a scare and some candy.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Near 13th Street and 119th Street West — 1329 N. Pine Grove Court: Several houses on the block are decorated, one with climbing skeletons.
Near 28th Street North and Maize — 2754 Keith Court: Creepiness in a cul-de-sac
Near North Ridge Road and West 45th St. North — 6726 W. Ocieo St.: This house, known for its synchronized Christmas light show, now also does Halloween. The display features 10,000 lights played to musical sequences, 14 tombstones, singing faces, singing pumpkins, full-sized skeletons and more.
Near South Seneca and West 45th Street South — 4508 S Charles Ave.: A yard full of spooky homemade pieces.
El Dorado — 920 W. Pine, El Dorado: Featuring 15 full-sized skeletons shopping in a shoe store, going to the dentist, doing laundry and taking a wedding photo.
Comments