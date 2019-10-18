From dinosaurs to pumpkin drops, here’s this weekend’s family-friendly Halloween events

Here’s this week’s family-friendly Halloween events:

Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby: Dinosaurs after Dark, 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26, with a 6:45 p.m. check-in. Two live shows combine sci-fi and fantasy in a prehistoric world during Field Station’s newest activity. Dinosaurs will meet mummies, vampires and skeletons and guests will also need to look out for a hungry T-Rex on the loose in the woods. The event includes songs, games and s’mores around a campfire. Cost: $15 for ages 15 and up, pay your age for those ages 2-14, More information: 855-833-3466 or kansasdinos.com

Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. N. Be prepared to encounter spiders, insects, centipedes and other creepy crawlers during Howl-loween, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Dress up in costume and trick or treat along the trail. $1 suggested donation. Information: 316-683-5499 or gpnc.org

Botanica, 701 Amidon. This is the last day of Botanica’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. There’s about 1,000 carved pumpkins and a Haunted Woodland Walk with actors from the operators of O.J. Watson’s Wicked Island so expect some eerie scenes like an airplane crash, a cemetery and “living” plants. Event includes live music and a spooky movie shown outdoors. Cost: $11, $8 for members and kids online; $1 more at the door. Food Some food vendors will accept cash only.

Botanica’s Spooky Pooch Parade, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, includes a 3:30 p.m. parade for costumed dogs. For families that include fur babies, this event is for you and your four-legged loved ones. Owners can dress in costume too. Adoptable dogs from four local rescue and animal welfare groups will also be at the event. Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit the groups. Cost: $9 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 3 to 12; $3 for members, $5 dogs. Dogs must be preregistered online at botanica.org.

More information: 316-264-0448 or botanica.org

Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard: Pumpkins at the Park, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20 and 25-27. If you’re scared of black cats crossing your path, you might want to avoid the one at Tanganyika. It’s 25 feet tall. Also be on the lookout for a 12-foot-tall Frankenstein.

This event includes 15 trick-or-treat stations, some ghoulish games and creepy crawlers in the form of snakes and lizards, among other activities. Visit the Chamber of Mystery for free crafts and movies. Entertainment includes fire performers and the shows Dr. Frank N. Stein’s Lab and a waterfall light show with Halloween hits like “Monster Mash,” “Thriller” and more. There’s also a pumpkin patch, with an extra charge for pumpkins. The 3D house and 7-minute escape rooms are suitable for younger children. For ages 12 and up, check out Cage Maze of Doom and Zombie Task Force laser tag experience.

Costs: Pumpkins at the Park: $15 ages 3 and up, $7 for 2 and younger, with discounts for season pass holders.

Add-ons: escape rooms $5 each, Zombie Task Force laser tag $10, $15 fast pass for shorter lines at certain activities and reserved seating for shows. Online exclusive super passes for $30 includes Pumpkins at the Park admission, fast pass for shorter lines and reserved show seating and an early check-in time at 5:30 p.m. Park officials recommend purchasing tickets online. More info: 316-794-8954 or twpark.

Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd: Spooky Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Go in costume and enjoy some Halloween chemistry at Wichita’s children’s science museum. Visitors will unearth bones to help a skeleton rest in pieces, capture a tornado and take aim at ghost in the specter shooting gallery. Costumes encouraged. In addition to Halloween fun, tour “Wild Weather” a national traveling exhibit. Special guests include the weather teams from KSN and KAKE, Wichita Eagle photographer Travis Heying and members of the Cowley Storm Chasers. Cost: included in general admission price of $10.50 for ages 12-64, $9 for seniors 65 and older, $7 youth ages 3-11 and free for members and those ages 2 and younger. More information: 316-660-0620 or exploration.org

Stearman Airfield, 14789 SW 30th St., Benton: 7th Annual Pumpkin Drop, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

If you like to see pumpkins go splat, head to Stearman Airfield and watch pumpkins come crashing to Earth as they’re dropped from airplanes onto targets. There’s a kids costume parade around 3:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to have a seat outside, or hang out in the restaurant if you want to watch the free-falling pumpkins while you dine (limited menu available). Concession stand available. No coolers allowed. Cost: free. More information: 316-778-1612 or stearmanbarandgrill.com

O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd., is the site for two family-fun events. Trick or Treat on the Lake, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, is an event where activities revolve around the rental of either a 5-passenger glowing pedal boat or a kayak. Creatures will lurk around the lake with tricks or treats for participants. Costumes are encouraged. Bring a bag for treats. Cost: $5 fee per person for pedal boats (children ages 3-11 must be accompanied by an adult, but no charge for the adult accompanying children of those ages); kayak fee is $15 per person.

Participation is limited to those who register in advance for selected time slots; register in person at the park, call 316-529-9940 or go online to TrickorTreatOnTheLake. The deadline for kayak reservations is already past. The deadline for pedal boats is noon Friday, Oct. 18.

Information for Watson Park events: 316-529-9940

Lights on David Street, 409 N. David St. A halloween music and light show at this private residence. Show begins at dark and lights stay on until 9 p.m. most nights and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31.

Halloween Hullabaloo in Derby, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at High Park, 2801 E. James, Derby. Event is free; pumpkins are for sale. Food, games, candy, pumpkin chunkin, costume contest and bounce houses.