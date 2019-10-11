Holidays
We’re putting together our big holiday calendar, and we need details about your event
It’s almost Christmas in Wichita.
Well, “almost” might be a bit of an exaggeration, but the holiday season is getting closer every day. And that means that Kansas.com is starting to put its mega-holiday calendar together.
Does your organization have an event planned for the holiday season? A light display, play, concert, fundraiser, etc.? If so, you’ll want to get it entered into our events calendar so it can be listed with all the other holiday happenings. We’ll be publishing our list in early November.
Here’s what you need to do:
Go to Kansas.com/events and click on “add event” in the upper right-hand corner of the page.
Follow the prompts and enter all the details of your event. Under “genres,” be sure to select “holiday.”
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 27.
