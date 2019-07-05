Preliminary reports indicate fewer injuries from fireworks this year

In all, fewer fireworks related injuries were reported this year. Courtesy photo

Fewer people reported fireworks-related injuries this Fourth of July than last year.

Fire marshal Stuart Bevis said there were 51 total fireworks related injuries reported in 2018 between when fireworks went on sale and the Fourth of July.

This year, tallies put total injuries at about 40 so far.

At Ascension Via Christi’s campuses, Roz Hutchinson, director of communications and public relations, said at least two dozen patients were treated this year from June 21 to July 4. Of those patients, 13 were seen in the burn unit. Four of the patients in the burn unit were admitted.





Six patients seen in the burn unit were children, Hutchinson said.

This time last year, Sarah Fischer, program coordinator at the Ascension Via Christi Regional Burn Center, said 15 patients were seen in the burn center. Exact tallies for past children injuries were not available, but Fischer said, most Fourth of July injuries treated in the burn center are typically sustained by children.

Hutchinson said 14 people were treated in the ER between June 27 and July 4 this year for fireworks injuries. Last year, emergency room data was not recorded during that time so there aren’t numbers for comparison.

Across all of Wesley Healthcare’s campuses, 15 injuries were treated, most of which occurred on the Fourth of July. Between June 27 and July 3, only one injury was treated at Wesley’s Medical Center campus.

Last year, 25 patients were treated for fireworks related injuries at Wesley Healthcare’s campuses, communications coordinator Andi Easterly said via email.

This year, most patients seen at Wesley Healthcare were treated and released.

One patient was transferred to the burn center. Another patient, who sustained injuries from a homemade firework, required an amputation. The patient has since been released, but will require follow-up surgeries, Easterly said.

“It seemed to be a quieter year this year,” Easterly said.