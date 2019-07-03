Your guide to Fourth of July fireworks, events in the Wichita area

Keeping your pets safe on the Fourth of July Mark Eby of the Kansas Humane Society talks about how to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mark Eby of the Kansas Humane Society talks about how to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

Ahh, the Fourth of July.

The annual day when we celebrate our independence by blowing up stuff, grilling out and soaking up the sun.

This year there are plenty of Fourth of July events in Wichita, as well as in surrounding towns.

Here’s a list of things you can do in Wichita this July 4.

All events are on the holiday, unless otherwise noted:

Fireworks, events in Wichita

Veterans Memorial Park, A 10 a.m. Independence Day program at Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway, includes the dedication of American Revolutionary War Memorial. Bring lawn chairs if you want a seat.

Red, White and You Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4-6, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd. The American Red Cross is hosting its 11th annual Fourth of July blood drive from Thursday through Saturday at the zoo. All those coming to donate at the Red, White and You Blood Drive will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, one free zoo admission voucher and discounted $5.25 admission for family members (good through Tuesday, July 9, 2019).

Fisher-Price Rescue Heroes tour at Walmart, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4, Walmart, 501 E. Pawnee; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 6, Walmart, 3030 N. Rock. Local firefighters and police officers will be on hand for a touch-a-truck style event, sponsored by Fisher-Price, which is launching first-responder themed toys called “Rescue Heroes.”

Red, White & Boom!, The Wichita Parks Foundation hosts the 5th Annual Red, White & BOOM! from 5-10:30 p.m. in front of Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 W. Waterman, The event includes food trucks, a local band and fireworks. The free concert by Groove 42 starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show starts around 9:50 p.m. More info: www.wichitaparksfoundation.org/red-white-and-boom

Celebrate America, Enjoy the last concert of the 2019 Bradley Fair Jazz series at 7:30 p.m. and stay for the fireworks show immediately after. Singer, jazz saxophonist and songwriter Grace Kelly closes the concert series that takes place in the plaza and fountain area of Bradley Fair, 2000 N. Rock Road. You can set up your lawn chairs as early as 6 a.m. Free. More info: www.bradleyfair.com/special-events/thursday-summer-concerts

Fireworks in surrounding towns, suburbs

Park City starts its two-day Salute to Freedom at sunset on the evening of July 3 with an outdoor screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” in Hap McLean Park, 6801 N. Hydraulic, Park City. Activities on July Fourth at the park run from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. and include a car show, parade, stage events, kids activities and water carnival, bingo, ice cream social, an evening concert and then fireworks. Festivities are free. More info: www.parkcityks4th.com or www.facebook.com/parkcityks4th





El Dorado has two days of festivities planned at the El Dorado’s East Park, 100 S. Woodland St. El Dorado’s festivities kick off at 6 p.m. July 3 with an adult wiffle ball tournament. Games and activities begin at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4 at the East park and continue through the day with a hot dog lunch and public swimming. The fireworks show will be after the 7 p.m. Broncos Baseball game at McDonald Stadium, 398 N. Griffith St. All events are free. More info: www.eldoks.com or www.facebook.com/eldoradorec

Derby - Get a running start on Fourth of July activities with the 38th annual Firecracker Run at High Park, 2801 E. James St. There are two distances to choose from: a 4-mile race starting at 7:30 a.m. and a 1-mile run at 8:30 a.m.

Derby’s 150th anniversary, along with Independence Day, will be celebrated during the 10 a.m. parade on the 4th. Several activities happen at various locations throughout the day, from tours of Derby’s new fire station at 715 E. Madison Ave., to a “Party in the Park,” bingo games and a toy train exhibit at Madison Avenue Central Park facilities, 512 E. Madison Ave., to an evening baseball game followed by fireworks show. More info: www.derbyweb.com/475/July-4-in-Derby





Haysville - Things will be jumping at Haysville where frog races are among the many activities planned for the 4th. The festivities kick off with an 8 a.m. parade, followed by a fishing derby, frog and raft races, a water carnival, a family hot dog feed and more. Rock with The Banned at a 7:30 p.m. concert, and stay for the fireworks around 9:45 p.m. All activities, except a coed sand volleyball tournament, are free. More info: Search Facebook for Haysville 4th of July Celebration.

McPherson - Called the the Fourth of July Extravaganza, the 7:30-10:30 p.m. event in Wall Park, 500 S. Park St. features live music by King Midas & the Muflers, followed by fireworks. Free.

North Newton - The 7 p.m. event on the 4th at Kidron Bethel Village, 2001 Ivy Drive, includes live music, children’s games, a bake sale and a raffle. Fireworks are expected to start at dusk. Free.

Rose Hill The Rose Hill Recreation Commission, 400 S. Rose Hill Road, is providing ice cream and music by Bob Allison of Allison Sounds starting at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at dusk. Free.

Goddard - Goddard will celebrate on July 5. The annual Independence Day celebration hosted by the Goddard Lions is at a new location this year: the ball fields just north of Clark Davidson Elementary, 333 S. Walnut. The event starts at 7 p.m. July 5, with free hot dogs, chips, water, watermelon and ice cream being served. Bring baseball and softball gear to play on the fields. Free swimming at the Goddard pool takes place after the fireworks show. Free.

Regional Fourth of July events

Peabody - This small Kansas town is known for its annual 4th Fest, with its Fireworks Extravaganza. This year, its 98th annual event, will run from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4. There will be various events and shopping all day long, a parade at 5 p.m., music and a carnival in the town park, and fireworks at dusk. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/peabodyfireworks.

Dodge City - This event, billed as “western Kansas’ largest fireworks display,’ takes place at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo, 608 S. 14th Ave., in Dodge City. The Old Dodge City 4th of July Celebration starts at 7 p.m., when gates, a beverage stand and concessions open. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Wamego - Wamego tends to go all out for holidays, and Fourth of July is no exception. Its Celebrate Freedom event has consistently been ranked one of the state’s top fireworks shows. The festivities start at 9 a.m. this year and run through 10 p.m., when the fireworks show begins. After the show there will be a concert by the classic rock band Departure. Events are free.

Kansas City - While it’s not technically a Fourth of July event, Kansas City is resurrecting its Air Show this weekend. The KC Air Show, which runs from July 6-7, will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Air Force A-10 “Warthog” demonstration team, and other top-tier civilian performers. The show takes place at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, 900 Richards Road, in Kansas City, Mo. Gates open at 9 a.m. and aerial performances begin at 10:30 a.m. both days. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for teens (13-17) and $8.50 for children 6-12. Admission is free for active-duty military with government ID, and veterans receive a discount. More information: www.kcairshow.org

For a full list of Kansas City-based events, click here.