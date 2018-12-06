Ralphie, Clark Griswold and Buddy the Elf hit the big screen in Wichita this month

You could sit in the comfort of your jammies and watch your favorite Christmas movies at home this season.
But don’t you do that every year? Wouldn’t it be more fun to laugh along with your fellow Wichitans as Ralphie comes down the stairs in the bunny suit? As Clark Griswold lights up the whole town? As Buddy the Elf snarfs down his special spaghetti?
This holiday season, several theaters and venues around Wichita are screening Christmas classics, from comedies like “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas vacation’ and “Elf” to “Die Hard,” an action movie famously set at Christmas.
Here’s a list of some of the holiday films you can catch in the coming weeks.
“A Christmas Story,” noon Saturday at Warren East 20 and Warren West 17: Two locations of the Warren Theatre chain, now owned by Regal, are showing this Christmas classic. Tickets are $5.38 and can be ordered at regalmovies.com.
“Love Actually” outdoor screening, 6 p.m. Saturday, Wave Venue, 650 E. Second Street: This new downtown concert venue will feature a screening of the 2003 holiday movie starring Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson. The screening will also include food trucks, hot drinks for sale, fire pits, warm blankets and holiday music. Admission is free. Register at eventbrite.com.
“Die Hard,” 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Grinning Goblin Gaming Tavern, 1625 S. Rock Road: This restaurant/bar/gaming business will be putting on a screening of the 1988 movie “Die Hard,” starring Bruce Willis, and it will be serving themed cocktails, too.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” noon Dec. 15 at Warren East 20 and Warren West 17. Two locations of the Warren Theatre chain, now owned by Regal, are showing this Christmas classic. Tickets are $5.38 and can be ordered at regalmovies.com.
“Scrooge,” 3 p.m. Dec. 15, The Orpheum, 220 N. Broadway: The theater is offering a free screening of the 1935 version of “Scrooge,” the first “talkie” film adaption of “A Christmas Carol.” There will be concessions, a hot chocolate bar and an appearance by Santa.
“A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20, The Orpheum, 220 N. Broadway: See the classic about Ralphie and his desire for a Red Ryder B.B. gun at this screening. Admission is $7, $6 for students. Tickets are available in advance www.selectaseat.com.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m., Dec. 21, Grinning Goblin Gaming Tavern, 1625 S. Rock Road: This restaurant/bar/gaming business will be putting on a screening of the 1993 movie, an animated production by Tim Burton.
“Elf,” noon Dec. 22 at Warren East 20 and Warren West 17. Two locations of the Warren Theatre chain, now owned by Regal, are showing this Christmas classic. Tickets are $5.38 and can be ordered at regalmovies.com.
