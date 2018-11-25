Wichita-area agencies provide 2018 holiday wish lists

The Eagle asked nonprofits and charitable groups in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties to submit their holiday wish lists.
The lists are from a range of charities – from homeless services to health care – and seek a variety of things, including volunteer help.
For more information, contact the charity directly.
Animal services
Alex’s House, 9880 SE 30th, Rosalia, KS, 67132, 316-321-1597, www.alexshouse.org. Alex’s House rescues local dogs and finds them good homes. We have a small hospice/senior/special needs program. Needs: Cleaning supplies, paper towels, sponsors (donations) for vet care, gift cards for dog food, large pet training pads
Beauties and Beasts Rescue Inc., 136 S. Pattie, Wichita, KS 67211, 316-655-0534, beautiesandbeasts.org. We rescue, rehabilitate and re-home death row animals from the Wichita Animal Shelter. Our nonprofit organization is run entirely by volunteers. Needs: EarthBorn and Diamond Natural dog food, 5x5 kennels, Kuranda dog beds, emergency medical fund, heartworm and flea preventative.
Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, 9025 N. Broadway, Valley Center, KS 67147, 316-519-4129, hitveras.org. Hitveras takes in abused, neglected, abandoned and slaughter-bound horses to get them healthy and placed in adoptive homes. Needs: Cash, horse-quality round bales of hay, mare and foal feed, salt blocks, volunteers.
K-9 Karma Animal Advocates Inc., 809 Harding, Wichita, KS 67208, www.kansasdogrescue.org. To make a difference for homeless dogs in the Wichita Area. Needs: Adult and puppy dog food, puppy pads, blankets/comforters, treats and bones.
Priscilla’s Pet Pantry, 400W. Ash, El Dorado, KS 67042 316-322-8930. Free cat/dog food is provided to those needing help in Butler County. We help the poor by helping their pets. Needs: Dog/cat food, litter, collars, toys.
Wichita Animal Action League, PO Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208, 316-361-6387, waalrescue.org. Wichita Animal Action League rescues animals in crisis and works to end unnecessary euthanasia. Needs: Kitten food (wet & dry), clumping litter, pet-store gift cards, large dog kennels, foster families.
Basic needs
A Better Choice, 3007 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67209, 316-685-5757, www.pregnancywichita.com. A Better Choice provides resources and hope for mothers in need with basic baby items. Needs: Infant formula (Similac Advance), baby blankets, baby wipes, diapers (size 3+), baby wash/shampoo.
Kansas Food Bank Warehouse, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211, 316-265-3663, www.kansasfoodbank.org. The Kansas Food Bank provides hunger relief to food insecure Kansans across 85 counties. Needs: Funds, food, hygiene items.
Old Time Gospel Baptist Food Pantry, 2552 N. Jackson, Wichita, KS 67204. Give food to the needy, seniors and families with children. Needs: Help with unloading trucks on our pickup day, which is the third Tuesday of the month. Money for paying utility bills.
The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202, 316-263-2769, centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wichita. Mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Needs: Household items (dishes,etc), hygiene items, towels, underwear, razors/combs/brushes.
Westside Good Neighbor Center, 3500 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS 67203, 316-729-8607, www.Westsidegnc.org. Food pantry. Needs: Box truck, refrigeration preferred; food subsidies; volunteers to work on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning; financial donations.
Community services
Bread of Life, 1301 E. Galena, Wichita, KS 67216, 316-689-6866, www.breadoflifewichita.com. Every Tuesday we open our doors to distribute food and clothing to anyone in need from 10:00 a.m. to 1:45 pm. Needs: Custom-built walk-in freezer and financial contributions to assist in purchasing food.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Wichita, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, 67202-2413, 316-264-8344, www.CatholicCharitiesWichita.org. Charities alleviate poverty and build strong families through services in hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, counseling, immigration, seniors, adults with disabilities and outreach. Needs: Canned food; $5, $10, $20 gift cards; small appliances such as crockpots; linens, bedding; toys and games; gifts for adults.
Envision Inc., 610 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Envision provides programs and services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, ages birth through adult. Needs: Art supplies, small prizes for youth events (restaurant/fast food gift cards, T-shirts, movie gift certificates, etc.), kids dress-up clothes, Just Dance 2019 for Wii, science set that includes a microscope
Haysville Community Outreach, 141 N. Lamar Ave., Haysville, KS 67060, 316-524-6302, westhaysville.com. Haysville Community Outreach is a community organization that provides a box of food every 30 days for families in the Haysville School District. Needs: Money, gifts for children, volunteer help.
The Haysville Saddle Club, 301 W. 89th South, Haysville, KS 67060, 316-641-367. Promote the education, foster good fellowship and encourage the proper care and handling of horses in a wholesome family environment. Needs: 2x12x12 treated lumber (bleacher boards), white exterior paint, angle iron, push mower, weed eater.
Independent Living Resource Center, 3033 W. Second St., Wichita, KS 67203, 316-942-6300, ilrcks.org. Empowers people with disabilities. We provide five core services: information and referral, advocacy, skills training, peer support and transition. Needs: Adult briefs size M-XXL (Depends), nutrition supplement shakes (Ensure), blood pressure kits, crutches/canes/walkers, manual wheelchairs, regular and heavy-duty adaptive bath equipment.
Kansas Honor Flight, PO Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504, 316-259-3990, www.kansashonorflight.org. We send our men and women Kansas veterans to visit their war memorials in D.C. No charge to veteran. Needs: Funding - $16,000 sends 20 Kansas veterans.
The Lord’s Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, 316-266-4966, thelordsdiner.org. We provide the evening meal to anyone in need. We serve at two fixed sites and three food trucks. Needs: Rice, beans of any kind, pasta, cans of fruit and vegetables.
Never Alone Crisis Ministry Inc., 1205 N. Indiana, Wichita, KS 67214-2746. Created to serve, support and educate people who have been traumatized by a violent act, encouraging hope and healing. Needs: Volunteers, food vouchers, children/adult gloves and hats, children’s sweaters, monetary donations.
New Hope Christian Church, 1400 S. George Washington Drive, Wichita, KS 67112. We are a small church community reaching out to others in need by feeding the hungry and helping the homeless. Needs: Money, volunteers to help make sleeping mats, non-perishable food.
Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, 226 S. Main in El Dorado and 410 State in Augusta, 316-322-0070 or 316-789-3188, hope4kansas.com. The PFRC shares the love and compassion of Christ with those facing pregnancy and parenting choices in a safe, nonjudgmental and relational environment. Needs: Financial support for our new building project, laundry soap, softener, toilet paper, diapers of all sizes, wipes and clothing.
Share the Season, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202, 316-263-2769, www.sharetheseason.org. A joint program of the Salvation Army, Wichita Community Foundation and Wichita Eagle to help people experiencing unexpected hardships during the holiday season. Needs: Cash donations
Thrive! Butler, PO Box 811, Andover, KS 67002, 316-633-6890, www.thrivebutler.org. Helping those families living in poverty to build a better future story through education, skill development and building new relationships. Needs: Donations to support 16-week course for participants, site team members, mentors, weekly meals, facilitators.
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 355 N. Waco Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202, 316-737-1127, www.wichitasac.com. WASAC offers comprehensive services and education, creating a culture of intolerance for sexual violence and an atmosphere of healing for those impacted by it. Needs: Bus passes/gas gift cards, journals, art supplies (canvas, paint, colored pencils), Amazon gift cards, volunteers.
Wichita Family Crisis Center, 1111 N. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67214, 316-263-7501, wichitafamilycrisiscenter.org. The mission of WFCC is to eliminate domestic violence in our community by supporting survivors through shelter, education, and advocacy. Needs: Toilet paper, paper towels, diapers sizes 4-6, sweats (pants and tops) all sizes, laundry detergent (liquid and powder).
Wichita Fellowship Club, 204 W. 18th St., Wichita, KS 67203, 316-265-9348, wichitafellowship.org. Provides an alcohol and drug-free house and other facilities for living and recreation for those persons addicted to alcohol and desiring to change their lives. Needs: Twin beds, bus passes, bath towels, hygiene products, toilet paper.
Education
St. Jude Catholic School, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204, 316-838-0800, www.stjudewichita.org. We are committed to providing a quality Catholic education, so all students grow to know, love, and serve God. Needs: Funding for carbon monoxide detectors, emergency preparedness kids and a buzz-in security system.
Health care
Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211, 316-264-8974, guadalupeclinic.com. We provide quality healthcare services to those who are uninsured. Needs: Gift cards (Walmart, Dillons) to help patients with costs of medication; vintage wine bottles; Mason jars with lids, labels and ribbon; volunteer medical providers and nurses.
HopeNet, 2501 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67214, 316-684-4673, www.hopenetwichita.org. Restoring dignity and hope, based on Christ’s love, by offering comprehensive and professional services. Needs: Bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, regular ground coffee, white copy paper.
La Familia Wellness Screening Office, 84l W. 2lst St., Wichita, KS 67203, www.lafamiliawichita.org. Provision of free screenings for the elderly, especially for hypertension, prediabetes, diabetes, and basal metabolism index. Needs: Alcohol sponges, cotton balls, notebooks, colored markers, highlighters.
Medical Loan Closet, 6655 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207, 316-779-8989, www.medicalloancloset.com. Loan and recycle medical equipment to the uninsured and those in need in our community. Needs: Funds for refurbishing hospital beds and wheelchairs, volunteers to work with customers and answer the phone.
Midwest Battle Buddies, PO Box 43, Rose Hill, KS 67133, 316-734-9473, midwestbattlebuddies.org. We provide service dogs and training to veterans in need at no cost to them. Needs: Money for training and vetting, heartworm and flea treatment, gift cards to pet stores and websites.
Pediatrics at Via Christi Hospital, St. Francis, 929 N. St Francis, Wichita, KS 67214, 316-268-6052, www.viachristi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-hospital-st-francis/pediatrics. ChildLife Center, pediatrics therapy program, pediatrics intensive care unit. Meet the unique medical and developmental needs of children who are ill or injured. Needs: Wedding bubbles, play dough, colored pencils, adult coloring books, board games/playing cards
Via Christi Case Management, 929 N. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67214, 316-268-8519. Evaluates patients with physical, emotional and other needs in a compassionate manner. Needs: Winter clothing (coats/gloves/hats), socks, shoes, rain coats, back packs, travel size hygiene products.
Services for children
Child Start Inc., 1002 S. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67218, 316-682-1853, www.childstart.org. Early childhood services that prepare young children for lifelong success. Needs: Hats and mittens for kids 0-5 years, books for kids 0-5 years, diapers, socks.
Dragon Master Foundation, 4120 E. 61st St. North, Kechi, KS 67067, 316-361-6698, www.dragonmasterfoundation.org. We help children with brain cancer through research and covering travel expenses for treatment and clinical trials. Needs: Gas or grocery gift cards, indoor and outdoor Christmas decor (especially LED lights), white card stock, auction items, volunteers.
EmberHope Youthville, 900 W. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114, 316-416-5203, emberhope.org. EmberHope is a faith-based agency providing infrastructure and support to inspire hope in thousands of at-risk youth and families each year. Needs: Tampons, coats, shampoo, women’s socks and women’s underwear.
Hope Christian Church, 8918 W. 21st St. Suite 200 #157, Wichita, KS 67205, 316-655-5871, www.hope4wichita.org. Providing toys for kids 0-11 totally free this Christmas season. Needs: Toys for boys and girls ages 0-11, wrapping supplies (gift wrap, tape, gift tags), cookies.
Kansas Children’s Service League, 1365 N. Custer, Wichita, KS 67203, 316-942-4261, kcsl.org. Provides services that focus on preventing child abuse, strengthening families and empowering parents and youth. Needs: Winter clothing and educational toys for children birth to 5; household cleaning supplies; non-perishable snacks; gift cards to Wal-Mart, Dillons, gas stations, movie theaters, zoos or other family activities.
The Pando Initiative, 412 S. Main, Wichita, KS 67202, 316-973-5110, www.thepandoinitiative.org. We connect with students to help them engage and thrive in education and their future. Needs: Student bus passes, gas gift cards, gift cards for shoes/clothing, laundry supplies.
Rainbows United Inc., 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220, 316-267-5437, RainbowsUnited.org. Rainbows enhances the lives of children with special needs and their families by bringing together community resources and providing customized services. Needs: Multicultural books for preschoolers, electric toothbrushes, noise canceling headphones, floor puzzles, big kid special needs tricycle.
Saint Francis Ministries, 4155 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67218, 316-831-0330 ext. 2925, www.st-francis.org. Saint Francis provides healing and hope to children and families. Needs: Sports balls, Legos, educational toys, teen gifts, baby dolls.
Toys for Tots at Bicycle Pedaler, 330 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67206, 316-685-4545. Takes old bikes and refurbishes them for the Toys for Tots program. Needs: Old bicycles that have been kept indoors and aren’t rusty, volunteers to help repair, wash and polish the bikes.
Services for seniors
La Familia Senior/Community Center, 84l W. 2lst St., Wichita, KS 67203, www.lafamiliawichita.org. Service to Seniors, most at poverty levels, targeted to those of Hispanic heritage, with daily provisions of meals, exercise and education classes. Assistance with insurance advising and tax filing as well as social referrals. Needs: Wood bookcases, paper products (towels, tissue, copy paper), folding chairs, office supplies (notebooks, staples, paper clips).
Satterhwaite Senior Center of Douglass, 124 W. Fourth, Douglass, KS 67039, 316-746-3227. Provide home-cooked meals in house and delivered to shut-ins. Provide exercise and other activities for seniors. Needs: Freezer, Instapot, serving cart, Kitchenaid countertop mixer, 40-cup coffee pot.
Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, KS 67213. Senior Services of Wichita operates nine programs that allow older adults the opportunity to stay connected to the community and to live in their own homes safely. Needs: Paper goods (plates, napkins, tissue, toiletries, coffee, creamers, etc), volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels, adult briefs and other toiletries, financial donations, Christmas decorations.
Services for the homeless
Breakthrough 1010 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Raising awareness about living with mental illness, ending the cycle of poverty, and building bridges for those who are lost. Needs: Supermarket gift cards or vouchers, $5 gas cards, QuikTrip coffee vouchers, blankets and backpacks.
Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Christian ministry committed to sharing the gospel, meeting spiritual, physical and emotional needs of the homeless and poor in our community. Needs: Turkeys, canned vegetables, men’s undershirts 2X and up, men’s boxers, men’s heavy gloves.
