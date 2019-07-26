Here’s what art shows to see in Wichita this Final Friday (July 26, 2019)

Work by Elizabeth Daniel will be on display at CityArts as part of “Atomic Kansas II.”

This Friday, galleries and businesses around Wichita will host art installments for the monthly art crawl, Final Friday —and for some, it will be a goodbye.

Over the past year Wichita’s art community has discussed switching the monthly art crawl to the first Friday of the month, a change that many are making official Sept. 6.

Others will host both Final Friday and First Friday, and some will close their doors permanently.

To make the most out of your Final Friday experience, here are the galleries that are hosting their final Final Friday on July 26 with plans to begin First Friday on Sept. 6:

City Arts, Gallery XII, Prairie Vistas, Reuben Saunders Gallery and the Workroom.

Here are the galleries that will close down permanently after the July 26 installation:

2nd St. Art Gallery, Cjoy Soulworks and Hue Gallery of Contemporary Art.

DOWNTOWN

86 Cold Press, 600 E. Douglas. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring media mix paintings by Holly Evans and photography by Holly Harpel.

Candela at The Lux, 120 E. 1st St. N. 5 to 8:30 p.m. The Tallgrass Film Association team will screen Take 36, a 36 hour short film competition. Refreshments will be provided, passes for the 17th annual Tallgrass Film Festival will be on sale for $165, and the festival’s new poster artwork will be revealed.

Cjoy Soulworks, 110 N. St Francis. 5 to 9 p.m. “To Be Continued,” an interactive community event where the audience will create the art installment. The installment will remain open until August’s Final Friday.

Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Exhibit “Favorite Places” by Diane Curtis with ceramics by Judy Brees. The exhibit will be open through Aug. 31.

Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas, Ste. 100. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring 12 local artists displaying Japanese mineral pigments, woodwork, watercolor and acrylic painting, stained glass, photography and more. The exhibit will also feature a Wichita flag t-shirt design contest, wine from Jenny Dawn Cellars, samples from Perfect Plate and live music from Harrison Steele.

Urban Interiors, 523 E Douglas. 6 to 8 p.m. “More is More,” exhibit featuring artwork by Kathy Mast.

Wichita Transit Center, 214 S. Topeka. 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Benito Portillo. Refreshments, food and music will be provided

OLD TOWN

City Arts, 334 N. Mead. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jim Simpson’s opening exhibit “Fresh Scrape” with about 50 works on display. The exhibit will run through Aug. 30.

Colour t-Hair-apy, 612 E. Douglas. 6 to 10 p.m. Exhibit “Here Now” featuring photography by Brenda Rodriguez.

MakeICT, 1500 E. Douglas. 1 to 9 p.m. Featuring upcycled looks by textile lead Melissa Long in MakeICT’s window.

Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead streets. 8 to 10:30 p.m. “Fire with Phlox: Intergalactic Space Hippies” featuring dance troupe, Phlox, performing a variety of flow art, including poi, hoops, staves, fans and fire breathing. There will be live music by DJ Sleep Psycles and Goaty the Kid. This event is family-friendly and tips are appreciated.

Shelden Architecture, 800 E. 1st St. N., Ste. 140. 5 to 8 p.m. “Importance of Nature and Natures Expression” featuring artwork by Susan Shelden and Elizabeth Yeremin.

Thomas Grey Interiors, 121 N. Mead Ste. 107. 5 to 10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Moijeee.

Wave, 650 E. 2nd St. N. 4 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Castone.

COMMERCE STREET ART DISTRICT

Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Exhibit “From Memory to Memory” featuring Chiyoko Myose’s painting, drawing and fiber art installation.

Hue Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce, Ste. 200. 6 to 10 p.m. Exhibit “Swan Song - The Final Show” featuring work from Sean Christopher Ward, Lindy Duguid Wiese and Cornell Bell-Steele.

DOUGLAS DESIGN DISTRICT

2nd Street Gallery, 1646 E. 2nd St. N. 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring work by Military Veterans, Virginia Grass Simmons and 2nd Street Gallery’s Art Friends. Selected artworks will be available for purchase by bid.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Kaitlyn Brown.

Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Lana Malone.

Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E Douglas, Ste. 100. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring Kansas landscape photography by John D. Morrison.

Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Curt Clonts. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.

Tissu Sewing Studio, 2325 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Ritual and Refresh” by Zouka Lyn features handcrafted jewelry, sculptures, paintings and art therapy.

The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Delilah Reed.

HISTORIC DELANO DISTRICT

New Life Covenant Church, 1819 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring a family art festival with work by Mary Fournier, as well as family-friendly art activities and games.

RIVERSIDE

Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 Franklin. 7 to 9 p.m. “Earth Elements: International Landscape Exhibition,” featuring photography representations of the earth and elements across the globe by Dustin Adams, Saskia Baden, Allison Baldwin and 31 others.

R Coffee House, 1144 N. Bitting. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Alex Browne.

ELSEWHERE IN WICHITA

Fairmount Coffee Company, 3815 E. 17th St. N. 7 to 9 p.m. “The Flight of Apollo” featuring night skyscape photography by Dylan Nichols of Messenger Photography. The exhibition will run through Aug. 31.

Krystle Cole Fine Art, 4600 W. Kellogg. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Colorful Animals and Surreal Landscapes” featuring gallery owner Krystle Cole’s landscape paintings in a variety of forms, including surrealism, cubism and impressionism.

KU School of Medicine - Wichita, 1010 N. Kansas. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Aesthetic Realms” featuring mixed media artwork by Jae Eaton in the William J. Reals Gallery of Art-East. The exhibit will run through Sept. 30.

Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Rd. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “The New Cool: Emerging Artists” featuring the work of 28 up-and-coming artists. Every Friday in August the gallery will host “Meet the Artist Fridays.”