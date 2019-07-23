Keeper of the Plans
‘90s rockers responsible for mega-hit ‘Iris’ are coming to Wichita
Their popular 1998 song, “Iris,” is a staple at wedding receptions the world over.
Now Wichitans will have the opportunity to hear it in person.
The Goo Goo Dolls announced their Fall 2019 Miracle Pill Tour on Tuesday, which includes a stop at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre on Oct. 30.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $99.50, with VIP packages available for purchase.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328, or in person at the Select-a-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman.
The band, which formed in 1986 in Buffalo, N.Y., is also responsible for hits including “Slide,” “Name,” and a cover of Supertramp’s “Give a Little Bit.”
The Goo Goo Dolls are currently co-headlining an amphitheater tour with the band Train.
Following up on a twentieth-anniversary tour to celebrate its 1998 album, “Dizzy Up the Girl,” the Goo Goo Dolls released their twelfth studio album, “Miracle Pill,” earlier this year.
