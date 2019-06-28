Here’s what art shows to see in Wichita this Final Friday (June 28, 2019)

Work by Elizabeth Daniel will be on display at CityArts as part of “Atomic Kansas II.”

On Friday, Wichitans will have an opportunity to experience a variety of art, from live cartoon drawings and music to ceramics, oil paintings and more.

The last Friday of the month in Wichita is Final Friday, a city-wide collaboration between Wichitan artisans and local businesses and galleries. Art-lovers are invited to experience new exhibits around the city.

This month Final Friday is on June 28, with events beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting as late as 10:30 p.m.

DOWNTOWN

Kansas African American Museum, 601 N. Water. 5 to 9 p.m. Exhibit “Sorting Out Race” features an examination of racial identity and stereotypes through thrift store donations. Entrance is free.

Beautiful Skin by Jane, 519 E. Douglas. 7 to 9 p.m. Photography by the women of WIN (Women’s Initiative Network).

Cjoy Soulworks, 110 N. St. Francis. 6 to 8 p.m. Ezhini’s “Seeing and Meaning Series,” with works of photography, digital art, ink and charcoal portraits and paintings This exhibit runs through July 20.

Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Works on paper by Jan Butler and glass work by Robin Lies through July 20.

Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas, Ste. 100. 6 to 9 p.m. Exhibit “Out on a Limb” features work by The Flick of a Pen, Brent Newton photography, ICT Baby Bump studio, Flint Hills studio, Austin J Shaw photography, Liv+work, Meghan Miller, Hallie Linnebur and Aim High studio.

ICT Pop-up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas. 5 to 10:30 p.m. A night of food, music and art, with artwork by Rory Nowlin, Josh Johnico, Danny Trantham, Michella Tripoli and more.

OLD TOWN

City Arts, 334 N. Mead. 5 to 8 p.m. “Atomic Kansas II” features dreamy Kansas landscape realism artwork by Elizabeth Daniel.

Colour-T-HAIR-apy, 612 E. Douglas. 6 to 10 p.m. “Dreamy and thoughtful” photography by Joanna Waughtal.

McCown Gordon Construction, 300 N. Mead, Ste. 104. 4 to 7 p.m. The ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Wichita office will be paired with artwork by Catherine Freshley and Dani Medrano with live music by Brandon Ellis Music.

Old Town square, 2nd and Mead. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Fire dance troupe “Fire with Phlox: Intergalactic Space Hippies.” The performance will contain fire, dance, LED lights and music b Sleep Psycles and Goaty the Kid. This event is conditional on weather, so watch Phlox’s event page for updates.

The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6 to 9 p.m. Acrylic landscapes by Catherine Freshley and live music by Craig Owens and Dale Black.

Third Place Brewing, 630 E. Douglas, Ste. 150. 6 p.m. Paintings by Macey Haney Artistry and music by Harrison Steele.

Uniquities Homes, 141 N. Rock Island. 2 to 9 p.m. Uniquities Home and T’s Jewelry will team up to display their unique items for sale.

COMMERCE STREET ART DISTRICT

Hue Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce, Ste. 200. 6 to 9 p.m. Sean Christopher’s pop art portrait series “Fading Identities” and Lindy Duguid Wiese’s oil knife painting series “Colorscapes.”

The Fiber Studio, 418 Commerce. 6 to 10 p.m. Ceramics by Gene Stucky, paintings by Martha Wherry and glass work by Zach Arroyo.

The Hudson, 508 S. Commerce. 5 to 10 p.m. “Scrap Haus!” by the Men’s Scrapbooking Club features an interactive audio and visual performance, games and food trucks.

WSU ShiftSpace, 416 S. Commerce. 6 to 9 p.m. WSU graphic design students will sell their work at the Silo Shop.

DOUGLAS DESIGN DISTRICT

Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, 1210 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Femme et Fleur” will feature a live cooking demonstration and photography by Rose Cunningham. Beverages and appetizers will be provided.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. Photographer Brandon White will share his never-before-seen photos from Joyland’s final days.

Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. “Live Art Throw Down” features a live art show with cartoonist Farley Charwell.

Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30 to 9 p.m. “The Mountains are Calling” features fifteen national artists specializing in artwork of Rocky Mountains, as well as paintings of the Rocky Mountains by well-known Kansan artists Prairie Print makers Arthur Hall, Norma Bassett Hall and Lloyd Foltz, Clayton Henri Staples and Lyman Byxbe. The exhibit will run through Sept. 14.

Second Street Gallery and Studio, 1646 E. 2nd. 5 to 7 p.m. Shari Bevan’s series “He’s & She’s” through June 30.

Tissu Sewing Studio, 2326 E. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Fiber artist and fashion designer Malissa Long Wilson’s works of wearable art.

HISTORIC DELANO DISTRICT

Bohemia Healing Spa, 611 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Heidi Dunkin’s exhibit “Hidden Enchantments: Seek and Find” invites participants to search for hidden paintings and sculptures throughout the spa. If you find all seven sculptures you’ll be entered to win a prize.

Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas. 6 to 8 p.m. Emily Knox’s “Auspicious Beginnings” exhibit features a lively and colorful art show.

L’image, 615 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Krisi Metzen’s photography presenting her unique view of Kansas. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided. Drinks for 21+ will be available.

The Health Connection, 1709 W. Douglas. 6 to 9 p.m. Drone landscape photography by Drone-tography’s Jeremy and Amanda Miller.

RIVERSIDE

Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 Franklin. 7 to 9 p.m. “Human Representation: International Photography” features artwork by Alice Anderson, Meg Griffiths, Sara Maresca, Mitsu Yoshikawa and more.





ELSEWHERE IN WICHITA

KU School of Medicine - Wichita, 101 N. Kansas. 5 to 7 p.m. “Stories from the Book of the Dirty Sunshine Club” features photography by artist and musician Joey Henry in the William J. Reals Gallery of Art - West, running through Aug. 31.