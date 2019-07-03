Wichita native will star in Steven Spielberg’s new ‘West Side Story’ movie

© 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Photo by Ramona Rosales. Left to Right: Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler); Maria’s brother and Sharks leader Bernardo (David Alvarez); and Sharks members Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú)

The Jets will be joined by a Blue Ace in Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of “West Side Story.”

The first promotional photo released from Spielberg’s highly anticipated remake of the classic 1961 film revealed Wichita native Ezra Menas will be playing the role of Anybodys in the movie.

Menas graduated from Wichita East High School in 2008 and currently lives in New York City.

In the original film, Anybodys is portrayed as a tomboy who looks, dresses and acts like the boys — though they tend to other her, so to speak.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Menas is also a cast member of the critically acclaimed Alanis Morissette musical, “Jagged Little Pill,” which is slated to make its Broadway premiere in November.

Years ago, Menas starred in productions of “Legally Blonde” and “High School Musical 2” at Music Theatre Wichita.

After leaving Wichita East High School, Menas attended the University of Oklahoma, and graduated with a degree in musical theatre.

Menas’ mother, Amy, owns The Studio, a voice-lesson academy in Wichita.

Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” is currently filming in New York City. The movie stars Ansel Elgort (of “The Fault in Our Stars”) as Tony and 17-year-old Colombian-American singer/songwriter Rachel Zegler as Maria.

The film is expected to be released in December of 2020.