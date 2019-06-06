Missed out on ultra-popular ‘Hamilton’ tickets? Here’s how you can get one for $10

Hamilton fans take their shot at buying tickets for Kansas City shows Fans of the Broadway show Hamilton lined up to purchase tickets in person at Music Hall in Kansas City on May 6, 2019. Music Hall will host the show for three weeks starting June 18 to July 7. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of the Broadway show Hamilton lined up to purchase tickets in person at Music Hall in Kansas City on May 6, 2019. Music Hall will host the show for three weeks starting June 18 to July 7.

The touring production of “Hamilton” will soon stop in Kansas City and Oklahoma City — Wichitans’ closest shot at seeing the mega-hit musical.

Tickets went on sale to the public weeks ago — and sold out in minutes in Kansas City, at least — leaving many “Ham” fans sans tickets.

However, if you’re a bit lucky, you may still have a chance to see the musical.

The musical regularly offers anywhere from 37 to 46 seats per show to winners of an online ticket lottery for $10 apiece.

The same holds true for the show’s tour stops near Wichita.

You’ll have to wait until the show is about to open in either city to enter the lottery, though — the lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days prior to each performance and closes at 9 a.m. the day before.

Enter online at www.hamiltonmusical.com/lottery, or via the official “Hamilton” app for iOS and Android.

If you win, you’ll be notified by email at around 11 a.m. the day before the performance and you’ll have until 4 p.m. to purchase up to two tickets for $10 apiece.

You can only enter once per performance (which gives you 24 chances per run if you’re diligent).

The odds aren’t exactly in your favor — Broadway Direct, which ran the lottery in 2017, estimated there were 10,000 entries per performance in New York. Obviously those entries vary significantly based on whatever city the show is in.

If you don’t want to chance it, there are still plenty of seats left to the later-week performances of “Hamilton” in Oklahoma City — starting at $76.04 for nosebleed seats directly through www.okcciviccenter.com.

Single tickets are not yet on sale in Tulsa.

Here’s when the show is playing in both Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Tulsa:

Kansas City: June 18-July 7 (24 performances)

Oklahoma City: July 30-Aug. 18 (24 performances)

Tulsa: Aug. 20-Sept. 8 (24 performances)