Calling all local talent: ‘American Idol’ will host auditions in Wichita this fall

Singers of Wichita: Your big break could be coming this September.

“American Idol” announced Monday it will host auditions for its 2020 season in Wichita on Sept. 4 — one of several cities in the country hosting open auditions.

The exact location of the Wichita auditions was unknown as of Monday afternoon, but people interested in auditioning can register online at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

This season, “American Idol” is accepting online auditions and social-media auditions, in addition to its in-person audition events.

It will be the third season the long-running show will be on ABC, though it’s currently unclear if judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return to the show in 2020.

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next “American Idol”?

Here are some of the rules:

You must be between the ages of 15-28 years old.

You must be a legal U.S. resident with an unrestricted right to work in the U.S. for the duration of the show.

You may not have placed in the top 10 in a previous year’s competition.

You must not have any exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement or an exclusive management contract. If you do, you must prove to the satisfaction of the show’s producer that it wouldn’t inhibit your participation on the show.

You must not currently be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the program in which you appear.

A full list of rules is available online at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

If you can’t make it to the Wichita auditions, a few other cities within driving distance include Waco, Texas, on Aug. 27, Colorado Springs on Sept. 1, and Springfield, Ill., on Sept. 7.

At auditions in Kansas City last year, each “Idol” hopeful had 90 seconds.

Wichita has had its fair share of “American Idol” participants in recent years.

Earlier this spring, Wichita teen Emma Grace Smith earned a “gold ticket” to Hollywood on the show, though she didn’t advance any further in the competition.

Last year, Wichita theater performer Injoy Fountain auditioned for the judges, but didn’t make it to the competition.