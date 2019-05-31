Weekly beer gardens, movie nights coming soon to downtown’s Pop-Up Park

Take a quick tour of Wichita breweries We show you inside the ten breweries making beer in Wichita. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We show you inside the ten breweries making beer in Wichita.

Soon you’ll be able to do a lot more than eat in downtown’s Pop-Up Park.

The ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas, has long been a popular spot for food-truck lunches, but this summer it’ll be home to a pop-up beer garden, family movie nights and more.

Downtown Wichita recently unveiled a slew of new programming for the park, all set to take place this summer.

Here are the details on the new events announced for the park:

Summer Brew Series

For six weeks this summer, different local breweries will be featured in a pop-up beer garden on Thursday nights.

That’s in addition to food trucks and live music in the park.

The Summer Brew Series starts at 5 p.m. on the following Thursday nights this summer:

June 13 — Central Standard Brewing, with Funky Monkey Munchies food truck

June 20 — Wichita Brewing Company, with The Flying Stove food truck

June 27 — Walnut River Brewing, with BS Sandwich Press food truck

July 11 — Aero Plains Brewing, with Funky Monkey Munchies food truck

July 18 — Central Standard Brewing, with The Flying Stove food truck

July 25 — Walnut River Brewing, with BS Sandwich Press food truck

Family Movie Nights

One night per month through October, Downtown Wichita is hosting a free Family Movie Night in the Pop-Up Park.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the films, which will be projected onto the wall at the park.

Food trucks will be in attendance to provide munchies.

Here’s the details on the Family Movie Nights:

June 11 — 9-10:30 p.m., screening of “Trolls”

July 9 — 9-10:30 p.m., screening of “Elf”

Aug. 6 — 9-10:30 p.m., screening of “Minions”

Sept. 14 — 8-9:30 p.m., screening of “Cars 2”

Oct. 19 — 7-8:30 p.m., screening of “Hotel Transylvania”

Pop-Up Mini Theater

Friday mornings this summer will be full of music theater fun in the Pop-Up Park.

Local voice teacher Amy Menas and her students from The Studio will perform mini-shows in the park, featuring Disney classic tunes.

Free snacks will be provided by Westar Energy.

The events are suitable to children of all ages.

Here’s when the Pop-Up Mini Theater will happen this summer:

10:30 a.m. June 14

10:30 a.m. June 21

10:30 a.m. June 28

10:30 a.m. July 5

The Blue Bench — I Have Stories: A 10-Minute Legacy

In a unique collaboration, residents at Oxford Senior Living will be sharing stories on Thursday mornings at the park, on a blue bench.

People will be able to sit next to one of these seniors and have conversations for up to 10 minutes at a time.

Downtown Wichita is encouraging people to swap stories, ask questions, and “soak up some wisdom.”

The Blue Bench will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Thursdays in June (June 6, 13, 20, and 27).

Lunchtime concerts

The Pop-Up Park will also play host to free lunchtime concerts on June 14 and 21, featuring Vibrant ICT (and Ronald Musekura on June 14), starting at noon.