Here’s what art shows to see in Wichita this Final Friday (May 31, 2019

Sights and sounds of a typical Final Friday A sampling of sights and sounds from Final Friday art gallery crawl on South Commerce. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sampling of sights and sounds from Final Friday art gallery crawl on South Commerce.

Every last Friday of the month, Wichita art galleries and other businesses stay open late for social events and open houses — one of the premier cultural events in town.





This month, it just so happens that Final Friday dovetails with the opening of Riverfest.

Why not double your fun this weekend with festival food... and art?

Final Friday is a night of free fun where people of all walks can mingle together, see and be seen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s an organic movement not formally organized by any one entity.

Because it’s sometimes difficult to navigate a packed listing, here are a couple recommendations I would offer this month:

Ernest Vincent Wood III, one of the Wichita area’s most prolific oil painters, is debuting new works at the Mud Haus in Old Town this Final Friday. I’d highly recommend swinging by the gallery on your way to or from Riverfest if you’d like to see ultra-realistic oil works.

in Old Town this Final Friday. I’d highly recommend swinging by the gallery on your way to or from Riverfest if you’d like to see ultra-realistic oil works. Fisch Haus, in the Commerce Street Art District, is closing “XX9,” its ninth biennial invitational exhibition highlighting the work of women artists the world over. This year those artists include Andrea Coates (based in St. Louis), Annie Dunning (based in Guelph, Canada), Natalia Lopez (based in Paris), Erika Ann McIlnay (based in Dallas) and Holly Osborne (based in Portland, Ore.).

Here’s a full list of exhibitions that will be open for this week’s Final Friday:

DOWNTOWN

Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring oil and pastel paintings by Diana Warta and ceramics by Gary Lincoln.

Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 2-5 p.m. “According to Plan” is an MFA thesis exhibition by Wichita State student Adelia Wise. Early show to accommodate Riverfest parade, which runs in front of the building.

Beautiful Skin by Jane, 519 E. Douglas. 7-9 p.m. Featuring artwork made by the women of WIN (Women’s Initiative Network).

Urban Interiors, 523 E. Douglas. 5-8 p.m. Featuring artwork by Rebecca Simpson and Isaac Shue.

Cjoy Soulworks, 110 N. St. Francis. 5-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Mika Holtzinger.

OLD TOWN

CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring the opening of five new shows by artists Kathleen Shanahan, Marc Bosworth, Dan Gegen, Paul Alexander, and CityArts’ macro photography students.

Thomas Grey Interiors, 121 N. Mead, Ste. 107. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring flower arrangers Alice’s Table.

Uniquities Home, 141 N. Rock Island. 2-9 p.m. Featuring jewelry by Kristie Eubanks.

Colour t.HAIR.apy, 612 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. Featuring artwork by Rebecca Riggins, jello shots, and the oxygen bar will be open.

Fredo’s Wine and Tapas, 301 N. Washington. 6-10 p.m. “Art for Suicide Awareness” features works by Melissa Cox, Linnette Lee, Krista Reed, Rod Michael, Alissa Fowler, Nikki Keeton, Whitney Martin, Krista Johnson and Alfred Abdelmaseh.

Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Unceasing” features new oil paintings by Ernest Vincent Wood III.

COMMERCE STREET ART DISTRICT

WSU ShiftSpace, 416 S. Commerce, Ste. 102. 6-9 p.m. The WSU Silo Shop will be set up selling goods made by Wichita State graphic design students.

Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce, Ste. 108. 6-9 p.m. Featuring colorful paintings by Hannah Beam.

The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. Featuring ceramics by Gene Stucky, paintings by Martha Wherry and glass work by Zach Arroyo. Runs through June 28.

HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “The Art of Collecting” features artwork by Lindy Wiese and Sean Christopher Ward.

The Hudson, 508 S. Commerce. 5-10 p.m. Featuring a live ambient audience-participatory music show by PSYCHLOID, as well as a cash bar by Xclusive Event Services. Yard games will be set up in the venue’s Urban Garden outdoors.

520Commerce, 520 S. Commerce. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring jewelry by designer Javan Andrew (J. Andrew).

Fisch Haus, 524 S. Commerce. 7-10 p.m. Closing of “XX9,” which features artwork by Andrea Coates, Annie Dunning, Natalia Lopez, Erika McInlay and Holly Osborn.

DOUGLAS DESIGN DISTRICT

Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas. 6-10 p.m. “Heathen” features artwork by Robin Gilmour and a “living statue performance.”

Cero’s Candies, 1328 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring art by New Orleans-based Lana Malone and New York City-based Rain Noriega.

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring artwork and photography by Matthew Thonen.

2nd Street Gallery & Studio, 1646 E. Second. 5-7 p.m. Featuring live music by the Hinkle Whatley Jazz Duo and art by Jan Klassen, along with multiple other Wichita women artists.

Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. “Form — Fire — Flux” features artwork by current Wichita State students and faculty.

Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring Kansas photography by John D. Morrison.

Clifton Collective, 3700 E. Douglas, Ste. 40. 4-8 p.m. Featuring artwork by The Wild Opal.

HISTORIC DELANO DISTRICT

Symbolic Arts, 553 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring photography by Symbolic Arts.

Bohemia Healing Spa, 611 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Hidden Enchantments” features paintings and sculptures by Heidi Dunkin.

RIVERSIDE

Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 Franklin. 7-9 p.m. “Flora” features photography by over 60 various regional, national and international photographers.

R Coffee House, 1144 N. Bitting. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Madison Leierer.

ELSEWHERE IN WICHITA

Little Lion Cafe, 2721 E. Central. 5-7 p.m. Featuring artwork by students of Pleasant Valley Elementary School.