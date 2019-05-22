NBC’s ‘Today’ show took a tour through Wichita this week. Here’s where they went

Beautiful views of Wichita as seen by a drone (FILE VIDEO) Wichitan Tyler Engle and a friend shot some footage with a drone in April 2016 and made a quick video for his Facebook page. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) Wichitan Tyler Engle and a friend shot some footage with a drone in April 2016 and made a quick video for his Facebook page.

Avid “Today” show viewers know Sheinelle Jones as one of the hosts of the show’s 3rd Hour.

But longtime Wichitans remember her as a hometown girl, a 1996 graduate of Wichita Heights High School.

This week, all of the hosts of the 3rd Hour — Jones, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin — are visiting their hometowns across the U.S. and showcasing their favorite spots.

On Tuesday, Jones took “Today” show viewers through Wichita and visited her childhood church (New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 1001 N. Ohio), her schools — and the neighborhood spot where she had her first kiss in seventh grade.

Riding a pink bike streamers — just like she rode as a child, she said — she visited Buckner Elementary (“God bless Mrs. Owens — best kindergarten teacher on the planet,” she said), Brooks Middle School, and Heights High School.

She described Heights as her “home away from home, one of the most special places on the planet.”

Former Heights principal Mark Christian (who retired in 2006) makes an appearance in the video, as does one of her former guidance counselors.

Before leaving the school, she cheers the Heights fight song alongside the school’s current cheerleaders — later joking that the dance is exactly the same now as it was in 1996.

Jones began her tenure as a “Today” show host in 2014, after previously working as a co-host of a morning show in Philadelphia.

She is the daughter of Sheila Kinnard, who teaches drama at Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School.

While she was a student in Wichita, she interned at the USD259 channel and at KWCH, where she ran the teleprompter.

She graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Links Inc. She also interned at KSN while she was in college.

The video of Jones’ trip through Wichita is available to watch online at www.today.com.