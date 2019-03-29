Here’s what to see and do in Wichita this Final Friday (March 29, 2019)

Every last Friday of the month, Wichita art galleries and other businesses stay open late for social events and open houses — one of the premier cultural events in town.
Final Friday is a night of free fun where people of all walks can mingle together, see and be seen.
It’s an organic movement not formally organized by any one entity.
This Friday is no exception.
Because it’s sometimes difficult to navigate a packed listing, here are a few recommendations I would offer this month:
- Maybe because it’s a temporary gallery space, it’s getting overlooked a bit, but Moler’s Camera Gallery, 2611 E. Douglas, has a stunning exhibition of paintings up now. The camera shop decided to hang works in the former Reverie Coffee Roasters space, which has been vacant for more than a year. Through a friend-of-a-friend, the space is showing paintings by Malkhaz Dekanoidze, a Georgian painter (the country, not the state) who is recognized worldwide and has exhibited in Burgundy, Kiev, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Vienna, Istanbul, and stateside in cities like New York City, Houston, Dallas, and now Wichita.
- I’ve written a separate story about it, but the whole-house installation art of Monika Stockton Maddux at 1121 N. Bitting is fascinating and jarring at the same time. While you’re in Riverside — not a traditional Final Friday powerhouse — stop by Midwest Center for Photography for what looks like a poignant photography exhibit.
- There are two real Final Friday performance-art events this month — Phlox’s season-opener at Old Town Square and a showcase by Tribal Roots at the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park. Both promise to be visually stimulating (provided the weather holds out and rain doesn’t start pouring down Friday evening).
Here’s a full list of exhibitions that will be open for this week’s Final Friday:
DOWNTOWN
ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas. 6-11 p.m. Featuring art by Josh Johnico, Ikto Pksa, music by DJ Hoov, Hybridphonics, DJ Lotus Flow and Ikto Pksa, as well as food by Wheat Street Dogs and Nora’s Kitchen.
Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas. 5:30-10 p.m. “The Nature of Things — Time” features artwork by Doug Billings.
Tessera Fine Art Gallery, 412 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Bob Schmidt. Gallery is closing and everything is for sale.
Cjoy Soulworks/Key Creatives Gallery, 110 N. St. Francis. 5-9 p.m. “United States of Mind” features figurative paintings by Kamela Eaton.
333 E. English (OpenStudios), 333 E. English. 5-7 p.m. See works in progress by Tina Slater-Thomas and Micala Gingrich-Gaylord.
Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by 15 different artists and live music by Miki Masuda.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-10 p.m. “Any Minute Now” is the Friends University senior art showcase, featuring work by Isabella Gonzalez, Ethan Harvey, Colin Honts, Danielle Medrano, Joana Segura and Madalyn Swinicki.
Sente Games & Refreshments, 132 E. Douglas. 8 p.m.-midnight. Featuring artwork by Alli Rian Sauer.
OLD TOWN
CityArts, 334 N. Mead. 6-8 p.m. Featuring “A Retrospective” by Ann Krone in the Main & Hallway Galleries and “Collage, Collage” by Judy Dove in the Boardroom Gallery.
Old Town Square, 2nd and Mead. 7-10 p.m. Featuring fire-spinning troupe Phlox, with DJs Sleep Psycles and Goaty the Kid.
Wave, 650 E. 2nd. 8-11:30 p.m. Concert by Jenny Wood and Rudy Love Jr.
Mud Haus, 922 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring a concrete-sculpting demonstration by Craig Campbell.
Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington. 7-10 p.m. “What Remains” features artwork by various area photographers.
Great Plains Transportation Museum, 700 E. Douglas. 6:30-9 p.m. Featuring prints from the Santa Fe Railway calendars over the decades.
COMMERCE STREET ART DISTRICT
Sandbar Trading, 414 S. Commerce. 6-8 p.m. “The Music of the Southwest” features artwork by Vince Serrioz.
WSU ShiftSpace, 416 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. The WSU BFA senior exhibition features works by Angela Rangel, Brett Parrott, Emiliano Molina, Melissa Saengchanh, Bryan Raymundo, Collin Allen, Lauren Martinez and Robby Bailey. Also featuring the monthly Silo Shop, s pop-up with graphic design work by WSU students for sale, including stickers, pins and posters.
Positive Directions, 416 S. Commerce. 6-9 p.m. “A Celebration of Women” features artwork by Lily Guillen.
The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “The Southwest: Landscape and Myth” features artwork by Novelene Ross.
HUE Gallery of Contemporary Art, 430 S. Commerce. 6-10 p.m. “VIVID” features artwork by Sean Christopher Ward, Lindy Wiese and Dana Blickensderfer.
The Hudson, 508 S. Commerce. 5-9 p.m. Featuring art by Linda Daugherty, yard games, fire pits and music by DJ D. Reed and DJ #, in the venue’s outdoor Urban Garden. Cash bar by Xclusive Event Services will be available.
Vanya Designs, 520 S. Commerce. 7-9:30 p.m. Featuring mixed-media artwork on domestic violence awareness and substance abuse by Ann Marie Price. Jewelrymaker J. Andrew will be set up outside the building.
DOUGLAS DESIGN DISTRICT
The Workroom, 150 N. Cleveland. 6-9 p.m. Featuring photography by Drone-tography and live music by Craig Owens and Dale Black.
Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, 1210 E. Douglas. 7-9 p.m. “Portraits of Memories” features artwork by Nathanial Follis.
Lucky’s Everyday, 1217 E. Douglas. 6-11:59 p.m. “Beyond Lunacy” features artwork by Stephanie Jeanes, live music by Groddy Riggins starting at 10 p.m.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas. 6 p.m. Featuring art by Macey Haney Artistry.
TISSU Sewing Studio, 2326 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. “Dynamically Connected: The Art of Healing” features mixed media artwork focused on the healing power of art, by Nicole Strain. Live music by violist Hailey Treas.
Moler’s Camera Gallery, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring paintings by Malkhaz Dekanoidze, a painter from the Republic of Georgia.
Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas. 5:30-9 p.m. Featuring “Splatterscapes” by Charles Baughman and Infinity Art Glass by Scott Hartley.
Journey the Way, 147 S. Hillside. 6-8 p.m. “A Personal Narrative” features artwork by more than 50 East High School students.
Clifton Collective, 3700 E. Douglas, Ste. 40. 7-9 p.m. Featuring live jazz by Micah White.
HISTORIC DELANO DISTRICT
L’Image, 615 W. Douglas. 6-9 p.m. Featuring landscape photography by Charles Lloyd.
RIVERSIDE
MONIKAHOUSE, 1121 N. Bitting. 5-11:59 p.m. Whole-house installation by Monika Stockton Maddux.
Artistic Angles, 721 W. 13th. 6-9 p.m. Featuring insect-themed art by Madison Leierer.
Midwest Center for Photography, 1215 Franklin. 7-9 p.m. “Flyover Country” features Midwest-themed photography by national photographers.
ELSEWHERE IN WICHITA
Studio School, 751 George Washington Blvd. 6-10 p.m. Featuring landscape paintings by Catherine Freshley.
Mid-America Fine Arts, 2601 E. Central. 5-8 p.m. Featuring artwork by Mike Fallier and a live watercolor demonstration.
Little Lion Cafe, 2721 E. Central. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring live music by Roni Lowry Worcester.
Fairmount Coffee Co., 3815 E. 17th Street. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Rachel Cooper.
Shaman Botanicals, 7777 E. 21st Street, Ste. 120. 6-9 p.m. Featuring artwork by Kyle Hall and Landon Gray Barnhart. Kava and CBD drinks available.
Krystle Cole Fine Art Gallery, 4600 W. Kellogg. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring animal artwork by Krystle Cole.
Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th Street. 4-6 p.m. “Art is Ageless” features artwork by local seniors.
UNIVERSITIES
KU School of Medicine Wichita — William J. Reals Gallery of Art, 1010 N. Kansas. 5-7 p.m. Featuring mixed-media art by Lily Frances Dooman.
Newman University — Steckline Gallery, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. “In the Bag?” features works by Seth Blume.
Friends University — Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University. 5-7 p.m. “Silver Gelatin Photographs” features photography by Dale Strattman.
