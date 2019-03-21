Here’s who will win the NCAA tournament, according to Sedgwick County Zoo animals

March Madness is upon us, and basketball fans are busily filling out their tournament brackets.
That includes the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
The zoo on Thursday released its official NCAA tournament bracket, as picked by the cutest sports prognosticators around.
On Wednesday, various zoo animals were shown two pieces of paper with the names of each game’s competing schools on them. Whichever paper the animal pointed to first was the official pick.
They made a few head-turning picks along the way, including first-round upsets of No. 1 seeds Duke and Virginia.
The penguins of the Cessna Penguin Cove think Kansas State gets bounced in the first round by No. 13 seed UC Irvine.
So who do the zoo denizens think will win the Big Dance?
No. 10 seed Florida takes the title after a hard-fought matchup against No. 2 seed Kentucky, they think.
No. 4 seed Virginia Tech and No. 9 seed Oklahoma round out the Final Four.
To see their full tournament bracket, see below:
Comments