Wichita teen gets ‘American Idol’ judge’s praise, advances to Hollywood

Wichita fans of the TV show “American Idol” will have a local to root for this weekend.

16-year-old Emma Grace Smith was one of 150 auditioners who received a coveted “golden ticket” to advance to the next stage of the competition in Hollywood.

The ”Hollywood Week” episodes will be aired in two two-hour-long parts — at 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday on ABC.

While the episodes have been pre-recorded, Smith is unable to say whether she advanced further on the show, at least before it airs.

Smith got to the “American Idol” stage by winning a “KAKE Idol” competition sponsored by the local television station last year.

The “KAKE Idol” winner got an audition with an “American Idol” executive producer — who could choose to send her to audition in front of the actual “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Smith said she chose to sing the song “One and Only” by Adele for the judges.

The judges had some positive feedback, but she said Richie and Bryan both expressed concerns that she was too inexperienced and nervous.

They both told her no, which typically would mean her “American Idol” journey was over.

But her performance enamored Perry so much that she used her one “save” card on Smith, she said. Each “American Idol” judge gets one “save” card they can use to advance a singer to the next round and overrule the others’ vetoes.

“Katy really liked everything about me and said I had something special in me,” Smith said.

Instead of a golden ticket, she got a silver ticket with Perry’s face engraved on it, she said — though it served the same purpose as a golden ticket.

Her audition was not shown on air, but she has appeared in B-roll and various other short clips on the show.

During Hollywood Week, “American Idol” judges make drastic cuts to the 150 auditioners, traditionally whittling the field down to around 20 or so.

Smith attended Wichita public schools including Wichita Northwest High School before recently deciding to homeschool at Lawrence Virtual School.

Taking classes online affords her the flexibility to pursue her musical interests, she said, among other things.

She has performed the National Anthem around town many times in the past, including for “Monster Jam,” Wichita State baseball, Wichita Wranglers and Wingnuts baseball games, the Kansas State Fair, and the Wichita Wild football team.

She said it’s been her dream to be on “American Idol” since she auditioned for a version of the show at a theme park as a kid.





“I just know that, basically, I was born to sing,” she said. “My goal is to be an influence of people and to have music out there someday that changes peoples’ lives.”

When she was 8 years old, Smith was diagnosed with juvenile psoriatic arthritis, which can sometimes affect her singing voice, she said.

Taking frequent treatments can lead to her getting sick more easily, which can sap her energy, she said.

But she said she wants to be an example for others that you don’t have to be defined by whatever condition you have.

“A lot of times people get told that they can’t do something because of their diseases, and that’s definitely not true,” Smith said. “I know I’ve been influenced by people going out there and doing stuff. They did it, so I’m pretty sure I can give it a shot.”

“American Idol” airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC (Channel 10).