Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

‘Parks and Rec’ star will perform at the Orpheum this fall

By Matt Riedl

March 18, 2019 10:09 AM

Nick Offerman, who came to fame as Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks and Rec,” is bringing his live show to the Wichita Orpheum Theatre this fall.
Nick Offerman, who came to fame as Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks and Rec,” is bringing his live show to the Wichita Orpheum Theatre this fall. Mitchell Haaseth NBC
Nick Offerman, who came to fame as Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks and Rec,” is bringing his live show to the Wichita Orpheum Theatre this fall. Mitchell Haaseth NBC

Nick Offerman. of “Parks and Rec” fame, is bringing his live show to Wichita.

Offerman, who came to stardom playing Ron Swanson on the popular NBC television show, is bringing his show, “All Rise,” to 37 different cities this fall.

He will perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Tickets range from $59.75 to $79.75 for front-row seats.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena box office, 500 E. Waterman.

Since “Parks and Rec,” Offerman has gone on to star in films including “The Founder” and the FX adaptation of “Fargo.”

Offerman, who is married to actress Megan Mullally, has published four books and won multiple awards.

For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com.

Matt Riedl

Matt Riedl covers arts and entertainment news for the Wichita Eagle and has done so since 2015. He maintains the Keeper of the Plans blog on Facebook, dedicated to keeping Wichitans abreast of all things fun.

  Comments  