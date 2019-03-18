‘Parks and Rec’ star will perform at the Orpheum this fall

Nick Offerman. of “Parks and Rec” fame, is bringing his live show to Wichita.
Offerman, who came to stardom playing Ron Swanson on the popular NBC television show, is bringing his show, “All Rise,” to 37 different cities this fall.
He will perform at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
Tickets range from $59.75 to $79.75 for front-row seats.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena box office, 500 E. Waterman.
Since “Parks and Rec,” Offerman has gone on to star in films including “The Founder” and the FX adaptation of “Fargo.”
Offerman, who is married to actress Megan Mullally, has published four books and won multiple awards.
For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com.
Comments