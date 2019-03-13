St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend. Here’s where the festivities are in Wichita

It’s that time of year again, the one time when you don’t have to worry about fungi if your beer comes out looking a bit green.
Yes, this Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day in Wichita, and there are a variety of events and parties planned to celebrate the day.
We’ve got a listing of parties to aid in your quest to enjoy a little bit of Irish fun this weekend.
Just make sure to wear a bit of green if you go out: We don’t accept liability for any damages incurred by rogue pinchings.
Some of the choice St. Patrick’s Day events in Wichita this weekend:
St. Patrick’s Day in Delano
Arguably Wichita’s most popular place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is the Historic Delano District, which for the past 13 years has hosted a popular parade. In recent years, events have sprung up around the parade, further amplifying the experience of celebrating St. Patty’s in Delano. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start promptly at noon Saturday at Douglas and McLean, following a route along Douglas to Walnut Street. Xclusive Booze Truck will be on site providing beer. There will be food from The Flying Stove, as well as yard games from Bluestem Rentals. DJ E will be in a scissor-lift DJ booth providing the tunes. Before, during and after the parade on Saturday, Aero Plains Brewing at 117 N. Handley is hosting a “St. Paddy’s Day Block Party” from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. The event will feature live music by Huffy and the Night Train, as well as Ten Day Wish – as well as food trucks Gaga’s Grub, Funky Monkey, Smokin Diner, Mo’s Hut and Hot-2-Trot.
Parade starts at noon Sat., Historic Delano, 600 block of West Douglas. Festivities continue all day.
St. Patrick’s Day Bash at O’Malley’s Irish Pub
This south-side Irish pub at 2415 W. 31st Street South, understandably, is going all-out for St. Patrick’s Day, featuring festivities from Friday through Sunday. The pub promises thousands of St. Patrick’s Day beads, various giveaways, corned beef and cabbage, Irish car bombs, green beer, Guinness and more. The bar also features a karaoke room, which will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be a countdown to St. Patrick’s Day starting at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, featuring bagpipers to ring in the midnight hour.
Fri.-Sun., O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Karaoke Room, 2415 W. 31st Street South.
There are plenty of other St. Patrick’s Day events planned in the Wichita area as well. Here’s a listing of some of the top events:
Saturday, March 16
St. Patrick’s Party at Cana: The upscale wine and cocktail bar Cana, 221 S. Broadway, is opening at 9 a.m. Saturday for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed party. A limited food menu will be served, as well as $8 craft Irish whiskey cocktails and $4 Guinness. The bar will be open all day afterward.
St. Patrick’s Day at The New Stadium: In Delano for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and want to keep drinking? Look to The New Stadium at 620 W. Maple, which will be open starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The bar will serve hot cinnamon rolls starting at 10 a.m., and live music will start at noon. Drink specials include green Crown apple punch, as well as 16-ounch green bottle cans of Bud Light.
Red Dirt and Green Beer at Wave: Wave is hosting this Spring Break-themed party featuring plenty of green beer and red-dirt country music. Mike Love, The Terry Henry Band and Sunshine Trucking will perform. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. The festivities will run from 7-11 p.m. The show is sponsored by 98.3 Coyote Country.
Brickyard opening for the season: The popular Old Town bar Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, is opening for the 2019 season at noon Saturday and Sunday. The bar is celebrating 20 years in business this year and has special events planned throughout the summer. Monterrey Jack will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. The indoor Public at the Brickyard will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and serve corned beef hash.
St. Patrick’s Day Blowout at Lizard’s Lounge: This party will be headlined by the ‘80s rock cover band The Banned. The bar promises free food “while it lasts,” and various beer specials. The party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Irish Bingo at Fantasy South 40: There will be St. Patrick’s Day festivities all weekend at the Fantasy South 40, 3201 E. 31st Street South, including various drink specials. At 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a round of Irish bingo.
Sunday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day
Mort’s St. Paddy’s Day Bash: Mort’s Martini Bar, 923 E. 1st Street, will host popular local band Sunshine the Bunny for its St. Patrick’s Day party this Sunday from 7-11 p.m. The Scandalnavians will open. There will be drink specials, green beer and various giveaways throughout the night.
St. Patrick’s Day at Central Standard Brewing: Central Standard, 156 S. Greenwood, is hosting its St. Patrick’s Day party from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, featuring live music by Appalachian Sky, described as “Wichita’s newest fiddle explosion.” Corned beef and cabbage will be available. Be on the lookout for “a surprise bagpiper” as well. No cover. Music starts around 3 p.m.
Groovement at Shamrock Lounge: The Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas, is capping off its St. Patrick’s Day festivities with a performance by the band Groovement from 8-11 p.m. Sunday. There is a $7 cover to get in.
St. Patrick’s Day at J’s Lounge: J’s Lounge at 513 E. Central will be open for St. Patrick’s Day festivities all weekend, culminating in a party on Sunday. There will be specials on Jameson, Bushmills, Guinness, Irish car bombs, Kinky Green shots and green Bud Light pints. The bar will open at 4 p.m., and there will be giveaways throughout the night.
